Priyanka Gandhi Stuns Lok Sabha, Praises PM Modi For His Oratory Skills-Here's Why

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oratory skills, saying he delivers “very good speeches” and knows how to present facts before the public. “I’m an artist. He (PM Modi) is very good at speeches, but weak on facts,” she remarked.

Her remarks came amid a heated discussion on Vande Mataram, where Priyanka Gandhi questioned the need for such a debate 75 years after Independence. “When we say Vande Mataram, we recall the entire history of the freedom struggle. The British Empire bowed before it. It is our national song -what debate can there be on this?” she said.