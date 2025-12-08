Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Gandhi Stuns Lok Sabha, Praises PM Modi For His Oratory Skills-Here's Why

In an unexpected moment that gripped the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi broke into rare praise for PM Modi’s speaking skills-before steering the debate towards Vande Mataram.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oratory skills, saying he delivers “very good speeches” and knows how to present facts before the public. “I’m an artist. He (PM Modi) is very good at speeches, but weak on facts,” she remarked.

Her remarks came amid a heated discussion on Vande Mataram, where Priyanka Gandhi questioned the need for such a debate 75 years after Independence. “When we say Vande Mataram, we recall the entire history of the freedom struggle. The British Empire bowed before it. It is our national song -what debate can there be on this?” she said.

