Pargat Singh Replaces Raja Warring As Punjab Congress Chief Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former hockey captain Pargat Singh now leads Punjab Congress.

Leadership change addresses internal factionalism before 2027 elections.

Sachin Pilot's intervention preceded Warring's resignation, new appointment.

The Congress has replaced one Jat Sikh leader with another as the head of its Punjab unit, appointing former India hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as the new Punjab Congress chief.

Singh replaces Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who resigned from the post earlier this week after leading the state unit for around four-and-a-half years. The appointment comes as the Congress seeks to address factional differences in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Pargat Singh Gets Punjab Congress Charge

Pargat Singh, a multi-term MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, was appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect. He had joined the Congress around a decade ago after being associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Singh, a Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient for his hockey career, has also served as Punjab's Sports and Education Minister.

His name was among those being discussed for the post along with former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana KP Singh and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria. Former minister Vijay Inder Singla, a Hindu leader from the Bania community, had also emerged as a prominent contender.

Factionalism In Punjab Congress

The leadership change follows months of factional differences within the Punjab Congress. The internal tussle had largely involved camps associated with Warring and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The party had also changed its central leadership in Punjab last month, appointing Sachin Pilot as the state in-charge in place of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Reports had described Baghel as being seen by some leaders as aligned with the Warring camp.

Pilot subsequently engaged with the state leadership as the Congress sought to address the differences ahead of the Assembly elections.

Channi, Bajwa And The Leadership Tussle

Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit Sikh leader, is the Congress's campaign committee chief in Punjab and has remained a prominent face of the party. He had continued to express himself through references to his previous tenure as chief minister, including the phrase "Channi sarkar" on social media.

The factional differences became more visible after the Congress announced in July that Warring would continue as state president. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa was also reported to have differed with the decision, while Randhawa was seen as backing Channi.

Pilot's Appointment And Warring's Exit

By early September, the differences had become more pronounced, prompting the Congress to appoint Sachin Pilot as Punjab in-charge. On September 15, Pilot led a protest rally over the death of a Dalit man, where Channi and Warring shared a stage for the first time in nearly three months.

At the event, Bajwa said the Congress would contest the Punjab Assembly elections without projecting a chief ministerial face.

Warring resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 30 and formally met Rahul Gandhi to submit his resignation. Two days later, the party appointed Pargat Singh as his successor.

Why Pargat Singh's Appointment Matters

The Congress has retained a Jat Sikh at the top of its Punjab unit while making a change in leadership amid the ongoing factional differences. Jat Sikhs remain a significant political community in Punjab, while Hindus form a substantial share of the state's population, particularly in urban areas.

Pargat Singh's appointment now puts the former hockey captain at the centre of the Congress's organisational efforts in Punjab as the party prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections.