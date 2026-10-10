Panama-Flagged Oil Tanker Hit In Drone Attack Off Sharjah; All 22 Indian Crew Members Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drone struck crude oil tanker with 22 Indian crew.

Authorities confirm crew safe, monitoring situation continuously.

India, Liberia condemned attacks, formed maritime safety group.

A Panama-flagged crude oil tanker was hit in a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage in the United Arab Emirates on October 9, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that all 22 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were safe.

The tanker, MT GEM NO. 2, was carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals when it came under attack. Sonowal said the situation was being monitored and that authorities were in contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers.

“On Oct 9, Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. I am relieved to share that all 22 of our Indian seafarers onboard are reported to be completely safe,” Sonowal said in a post on X.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ On Oct 9, Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. I am relieved to share that all 22 of our Indian seafarers onboard are reported to be completely safe. We are continuously monitoring the situation and in contact with the ship management company to ensure security and wellbeing of our seafarers. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 9, 2026

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and in contact with the ship management company to ensure security and wellbeing of our seafarers,” he added.

Sharjah Anchorage is located in the Arabian Gulf, in the UAE's Dubai area, according to MarineTraffic.

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India, Liberia Condemn Attacks On Commercial Vessels

The incident comes amid concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers in the Gulf region and the Black Sea. India and Liberia have called for stronger international coordination to protect maritime trade and seafarers.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers (GoF on S4) aims to bring together countries involved in maritime activities and those with large seafaring communities to coordinate efforts on the issue.

The group's first meeting was held in New York and co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti. Representatives from 25 countries participated in the meeting.

India and Liberia, which are co-chairing the group, on Thursday condemned attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers in the Gulf region and nearby waters, as well as in the Black Sea.

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“These actions that disrupt maritime trade and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible. We call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interest of peace and stability in the region,” the two countries said in a joint statement.

They also expressed condolences to the families of seafarers killed in the attacks and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

India, Liberia Launch Group To Improve Maritime Safety

India and Liberia launched the Group of Friends last month on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. The initiative aims to improve coordination among countries, prevent attacks on shipping and safeguard the rights and security of seafarers.

Jaishankar had highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that India is a major source of seafarers, while Liberia hosts the world's largest shipping registry by tonnage.

“Put simply, these attacks must stop,” Jaishankar said.