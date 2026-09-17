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English NewsNewsPakistani JeM Terrorists Saddam And Adil Neutralised In J&K's Udhampur; Active In Valley Since 2023

Pakistani JeM Terrorists Saddam And Adil Neutralised In J&K's Udhampur; Active In Valley Since 2023

Two Pakistani JeM terrorists, active in the Udhampur-Kathua belt since 2023-24, were killed in a joint Army-Police operation in the Bartal forest.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Terrorists identified as Pakistani nationals, active in Udhampur-Kathua region.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs received on Wednesday regarding the presence of two Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in the Bartal area, the Jammu and Kashmir Police verified the coordinates through local sources. The intelligence was immediately shared with the Indian Army, initiating a joint anti-terror operation around 8:30 PM.

Overnight Siege And Precision Elimination

During the overnight engagement, security forces fired 4-5 rocket launcher rounds to target the heavily fortified terrain and successfully encircled the terrorists inside the Bartal forest. As daylight broke, joint teams resumed the assault, eliminating both JeM operatives. Exclusive post-operation visuals confirmed that both terrorists were killed with precision shots to the head.

Also Read: Delhi HC Warns Over DUSU Poll Violence, Says Vote Counting May Be Stayed

JeM Terrorists Identified

The neutralised terrorists have been identified as Pakistani nationals operating under the code names Mohammad Saddam and Mohammad Adil alias Mustafa. According to intelligence sources, the duo infiltrated into Indian territory around 2023-2024 and had been active across the Udhampur-Kathua belt for the past two years.

Suspected OGW Detained as Search Operations Continue.

Following the neutralisation of the terrorists, security forces apprehended a suspected Over Ground Worker (OGW) from the scene, who is currently undergoing detailed interrogation. Search operations in the area remain ongoing.

Also Read: Pak To Stand By Saudi Arabia ‘Practically And Diplomatically’ If Holy Sites Come Under Attack

Published at : 17 Sep 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaish-e-Mohammed Jaish-e-Mohammed Pakistan JeM Terrorists
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