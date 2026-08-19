Pakistan To Honour Two Indian Doctors Who Treated Jinnah, Kept His Illness Hidden From Public

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Award is Pakistan's highest civilian honour, established 1957.

Pakistan’s government has announced that two Indian doctors who treated Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam. Dr Jal Ratanji Patel and Dr Jal Daibu have been named for the honour in recognition of their role in treating Jinnah and keeping details of his illness from the wider public.

Two Indian Doctors Named

The two Indian doctors treated Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his illness. According to the information released by the Pakistani government, their names have been included among the recipients of this year’s civilian awards.

The announcement was made through a notification issued by the Pakistani government on August 14. A total of 372 people were named for civilian awards, with the two Indian doctors included posthumously.

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What Is The Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam?

The Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam is a Pakistani civilian honour instituted in 1957 in memory of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

It is described as the country’s highest civilian award and is given for services to society. Civilian awards are used to recognise individuals for notable contributions and service, with honours being conferred in different fields and categories.

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