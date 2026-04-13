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HomeNewsPakistan Regulator’s Issues Notice To Top News Channel For Airing Asha Bhosle's Songs

Pakistan Regulator’s Issues Notice To Top News Channel For Airing Asha Bhosle's Songs

Pakistan’s media regulator issues notice to Geo News for airing Asha Bhosle content, sparking debate over cultural exchange and artistic freedom.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan regulator issues notice to broadcaster over Asha Bhosle content.
  • Move sparks debate on cultural exchange amid political tensions.
  • Critics cite Bhosle's cross-border appeal and artistic connections.

Pakistan’s media regulator has sparked debate after reportedly issuing a notice to a leading broadcaster over content related to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle. The move, highlighted by journalist Azhar Abbas on X, has raised broader questions about cultural exchange during times of political strain. Critics argue that restricting artistic content undermines a long-standing tradition of celebrating influential performers whose work transcends borders, languages and generations. The development has once again placed the spotlight on whether art should remain insulated from geopolitical tensions.

Why The Notice Matters

According to Abbas, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority issued a show-cause notice to Geo News for airing material related to Asha Bhosle. Such action is being viewed as unusual, given that coverage of iconic artists is typically seen as cultural appreciation rather than a regulatory concern.

Observers note that Bhosle is not merely an Indian figure but a global music icon whose songs have shaped South Asian music history. Limiting such content, they argue, signals a shift away from the region’s shared artistic heritage. Traditionally, media platforms across borders have marked the contributions of legendary performers without controversy.

Art Beyond Borders

Critics of the decision emphasise that art, much like knowledge, belongs to humanity at large and cannot be confined by national boundaries. Bhosle herself has had deep artistic connections with Pakistan. She admired celebrated singer Noor Jehan, whom she affectionately regarded as an elder sister, and collaborated with maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Her repertoire also includes renditions of poetry by renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi, underscoring the shared cultural fabric of the subcontinent.

At a time when political tensions often dominate narratives, many believe artists and intellectuals serve as vital bridges between societies. Restricting their work risks silencing voices that foster understanding and unity.

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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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