Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani Minister Musadik Malik's SCO visit sparks political controversy.

Opposition parties accuse government of double standards on Pakistan.

Visit marks first high-level engagement since May 2025.

Malik previously made strong remarks against India's policies.

The arrival of Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Malik in New Delhi for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting has triggered a political controversy, with Opposition parties questioning the Centre's approach towards Islamabad. The visit has revived questions over India's stated position that dialogue and terrorism cannot go hand in hand, particularly after the diplomatic tensions following Operation Sindoor.

Malik, who had earlier made strong remarks against India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, arrived in the national capital on Friday morning. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, Congress and NCP (SP) criticised the BJP-led government over his presence in India.

Opposition Accuses BJP Of Double Standards

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand accused the BJP of inconsistency in its foreign policy, pointing to the Pakistani minister's participation in the Delhi meeting.

“BJP always says that talks and terrorism cannot happen at the same time. But now, a Pakistani minister is visiting India for the SCO meeting,” he said, as per reports.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput also questioned the government's approach, alleging that it had compromised India's foreign policy.

“BJP and PM Modi are confused. They ask cricketers to play against the Pakistani team. And now, this Pak minister is coming to India. Our foreign policy is compromised,” he said.

Rajput further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “working under pressure” from US President Donald Trump.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari referred to Malik's earlier comments on the Indus Waters Treaty and criticised his remarks during Operation Sindoor.

“Terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand in hand. The language he used at the time of Operation Sindoor was not the language of a minister; it was the language of terrorists,” he said.

NCP (SP) leader Clyde Crasto also questioned the government's decision, alleging that the BJP followed double standards in dealing with Pakistan.

“BJP has double standards. They think about foreign policy according to their will,” he said.

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First Pakistani Ministerial Visit Since Operation Sindoor

Malik's arrival marks the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Goa in May 2023 for an SCO foreign ministers' meeting.

It is also the first visit by a Pakistani leader to India since Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.

The visit represents the highest-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries since the four-day military confrontation in May 2025. Relations have remained strained since the operation.

Who Is Musadik Malik? What Is The SCO Meeting About?

Musadik Malik serves as Pakistan's federal minister for climate change and environmental coordination. He was received at the airport by Pakistan's Chargé d'Affaires in India, Saad Warraich, according to the country's diplomatic mission.

The three-day event is being organised at Purana Qila in New Delhi. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the forum aims to highlight the region's shared civilisational heritage, strengthen people-to-people connections and encourage cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation includes India, Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran and five other countries from the Eurasian region.

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Jaishankar's 2024 Pakistan Visit

The last visit by an Indian minister to Pakistan was in October 2024, when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Islamabad to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

His visit was significant as it marked the first time an Indian External Affairs Minister had travelled to Pakistan since 2015.