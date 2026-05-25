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HomeNewsPadma Awards 2026: Hema Malini Receives Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan, Gets Emotional

Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini Receives Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan, Gets Emotional

Hema Malini received late actor Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony. Daughter Ahana was also seen emotional.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 May 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Murmu presented Padma Awards to various distinguished personalities.
  • Dharmendra, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Satyanarayan Nuwal received honours.
  • Emotional moments included receiving posthumous awards and gestures of respect.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. Several personalities from the fields of sports, business, advertising and traditional arts were honoured for their contributions to the country.

Top Personalities Honoured

Veteran actor Dharmendra was conferred the Padma award posthumously, with actor and BJP MP Hema Malini receiving the honour on his behalf. India women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur received the Padma Shri for her contribution to cricket, while Solar Group Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. Silambam expert K Pajanivel of Puducherry was also conferred the Padma Shri for his work in traditional martial arts.

Emotional Moments During Ceremony

Advertising legend late Piyush Pandey was conferred the Padma Bhushan posthumously, with the award received by his wife Neeta Joshi.

The ceremony also witnessed emotional moments, including one where K Pajanivel bowed down and touched PM Modi’s feet after receiving the honour, prompting the Prime Minister to immediately rise from his chair and acknowledge the gesture.

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Breaking News ABP Live Padma Awards 2026 Padma Awards 2026 Full List
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