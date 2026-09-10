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English NewsNews‘Our Prime Minister Was Not Invited’: Bangladesh Clears Air On Rahman’s India Visit For BRICS

‘Our Prime Minister Was Not Invited’: Bangladesh Clears Air On Rahman’s India Visit For BRICS

Bangladesh may send a government representative to the BRICS Summit as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will not attend the September 12-13 meeting in New Delhi.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh PM not invited to upcoming BRICS Summit directly: Dhaka
  • Dhaka considering sending another government representative to BRICS.
  • PM Rahman's separate bilateral visit to India planned.

Bangladesh may send a government representative to the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has not been invited to attend the gathering, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir said on Thursday. According to Bangladesh’s The Daily Star, Kabir ruled out Rahman’s participation, saying the invitation was extended to Bangladesh in its capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC. He also said Dhaka was working to arrange a bilateral visit to India by the prime minister when the timing was considered appropriate.

'No Invitation'

“How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited? Our prime minister was not invited. Who told you that our Prime Minister was invited? The BIMSTEC Chair was invited. Then why are you asking this question?” Kabir told reporters, according to The Daily Star.

His remarks effectively ruled out the possibility of Rahman attending the BRICS Summit, which will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Also Read: China Confirms Xi Jinping’s India Visit For BRICS Summit 2026

BIMSTEC Role

Bangladesh assumed the chairmanship of BIMSTEC in April last year for a two-year term, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and development.

The regional grouping comprises seven countries-Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The 18th BRICS Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member states, along with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, in New Delhi. The two-day summit is expected to focus on issues concerning economic cooperation, development and broader global affairs.

Kabir said Dhaka was instead looking at arranging a bilateral visit by Rahman to India at a suitable time. The proposed visit could provide an opportunity for the two governments to discuss bilateral issues separately from the BRICS summit.

The clarification comes amid questions over whether Rahman would travel to New Delhi for the summit. Meanwhile, Dhaka now appears set to consider sending another government representative to the BRICS gathering.

Also Read: Delhi Court Orders Money Laundering Charges Against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi In IRCTC Scam Case

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh INDIA Tarique Rahman BRICS 2026
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