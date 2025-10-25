Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou has revealed that Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, who was the most wanted terrorist for the United States after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, had escaped from the Tora Bora hills in Afghanistan disguised as woman.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kiriakou, who led the CIA counterterrorism operations in Pakistan, shared insights from the high-stakes manhunt in late 2001. He also said that the US did not know that the translator for the commander of Central Command was actually an “Al Qaeda operative who had infiltrated the US military”.

"First, the United States was reactive at the time rather than proactive. You remember, we waited for more than a month before we started bombing Afghanistan. We were trying to be deliberate. We were trying to not let emotion cloud our judgment. And we waited a month until we had proper buildup in the region. And then we began attacking known Al-Qaeda sites. Again, mostly in the Pashto areas of southern and eastern Afghanistan. We believed in October of 2001 that we had Osama bin Laden and the al-Qaeda leadership cornered at Tora Bora,” he said.

Ex-CIA Officer Recalls Osama's Escape

Kiriakou was responding to a query about the US having cornered Al-Qaeda terrorists in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan after the 9/11 terror attack that killed 3,000 people, following which they escaped to Pakistan. He also spoke about the close ties between the US and Pak intelligence.

He detailed how Osama bin Laden escaped the hills, adding that US was unaware the translator assisting the commander of Central Command was actually an Al-Qaeda agent who had infiltrated the US military. Through this deception, Osama bin Laden asked for more time to “evacuate women and children.”

After being given permission, bin Laden disguised himself and slipped away in the back of a pickup truck bound for Pakistan.

"We told him to come down the mountain. And he said through the translator, can you just give us until dawn? We want to evacuate the women and children and then we'll come down and give up. The translator convinced General Franks to approve this idea. What ended up happening was bin Laden dressed as a woman and he escaped under the cover of darkness in the back of a pickup truck into Pakistan,” Kiriakou added.

He further said when sun came up at dawn, there was no one in Tora Bora to give up. “They had all escaped. And so we had to move the fight to Pakistan proper.”

The US later tracked down Osama bin Laden to Abbottabad, a city in northern Pakistan in May 2011. He was killed on May 2 by United States Special Forces during a raid on his safe house.

US 'Purchased' Musharraf

Referring to the then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, he said they “essentially just purchased Musharraf” and “essentially he would let us do whatever we wanted to do”.

“Our relations with the Pakistani government were very, very good. It was General Pervez Musharraf at the time. Let's be honest here. The United States loves working with dictators. Because then you don't have to worry about public opinion and you don't have to worry about the media anymore. And so we essentially just purchased Musharraf. We gave millions and millions and millions of dollars in aid, whether it was military aid or economic development aid. And we would meet with Musharraf regularly, several times a week. And essentially he would let us do whatever we wanted to do. Yes. But Musharraf also had his own people that he needed to deal with,” he said.

“He had to keep the military happy. And the military didn't care about Al Qaeda. They cared about India. And so in order to keep the military happy and keep some of the extremists happy, he had to allow them to continue this dual life of pretending to cooperate with the Americans on counterterrorism while committing terror against India,” he added.

Kiriakou added that the United States was focused on Al-Qaeda and Afghanistan and there was not much attention to Indian concerns.