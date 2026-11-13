OPINON | Recruitment In Abundance, No Room For Favouritism And Loot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Youth confidence eroded by past recruitment system issues.

Yogi government launched massive, transparent recruitment drive.

Over 9.5 lakh youth received appointments across departments.

Aims to restore meritocracy, good governance for youth.

The strength of any state lies in the aspirations and confidence of its youth. That confidence is rooted in the belief that the democratic system will provide equal opportunities, protect merit and ensure that no candidate faces discrimination. It is this faith that drives young people to prepare for competitive examinations with dedication and perseverance.

When a candidate enters an examination hall and fills in the circles on an OMR sheet, they are placing their trust in the Constitution, the system and the state's commitment to justice. But when they begin to believe that selection lists are already decided behind closed doors and examinations are merely an administrative formality, that faith begins to erode.

In a populous state like Uttar Pradesh, with its vast pool of young talent, a government job has always represented more than a source of income. It also offers social standing and a sense of security about the future. Against this backdrop, the large-scale recruitment drive under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being projected as an effort to restore confidence in the system.

Appointment Letters At Regular Intervals

The campaign gained further momentum with the distribution of appointment letters to 1,146 Junior Assistants. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced that appointment letters would continue to be handed out at a steady pace, on average, every fifth day until Republic Day.

The initiative is being presented as a departure from a period that, according to the article's assessment, left young people disillusioned and frustrated. A look at the years before 2017, it argues, reveals how recruitment institutions had become vulnerable to political interference.

During that period, securing a government job without financial transactions or recommendations from influential people was considered an uphill task. An unofficial but pervasive network allegedly held sway over the recruitment process, with instances in which one person appeared for an examination while the appointment went to someone else.

Recruitment Controversies And Questions Over Merit

The consequences of such alleged corruption went beyond individual candidates. They also raised questions about the credibility of the administrative workforce selected through these processes. An officer appointed through political patronage or financial influence, rather than merit, could find their allegiance compromised, the argument goes.

Questions surrounding the earlier tenures of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, public interest litigations and the High Court's 2015 decision to quash the appointment of its then Chairman, citing improper political favour, are cited as examples of concerns over the impartiality of recruitment institutions.

Law And Order Linked To Employment Opportunities

The Yogi government sought to address youth unemployment and distrust in recruitment by placing employment and good governance within the broader framework of law and order and public safety. The underlying argument is that development and employment can thrive only in a society free from fear.

The article points to the nearly 1.5 lakh vacant posts in the Police Department that had remained unfilled in the past. It also cites the arbitrary disbanding of 54 PAC companies and periods of prolonged curfews and riots as examples of the state's earlier challenges.

In contrast, more than 2.30 lakh transparent appointments in the Police Department, alongside recruitment in the Home Guards and forensic services, are presented as evidence of the government's efforts to link public security with employment generation.

Over 9.5 Lakh Youths Receive Appointment Letters

The scale of the recruitment campaign is reflected in the claim that more than 9.5 lakh young people have received appointment letters so far. The appointment of thousands of Lekhpals and Naib Tehsildars in the Revenue Department is another significant part of this exercise.

At the village level, a Lekhpal often becomes the first point of contact for people seeking to resolve issues related to land and property rights. If recruitment to such positions is based entirely on merit and transparency, it can help establish a stronger culture of fairness and accountability in rural administration.

The government has also sought to demonstrate sensitivity towards the financial concerns of young recruits. Its decision to waive the recovery of bond amounts exceeding Rs 84 crore from newly appointed Sub-Inspectors is cited as an example of this approach.

'Zero Tolerance' Policy Extended To Recruitment

The large-scale distribution of appointment letters is being positioned as a central part of the Yogi government's vision of a 'New Uttar Pradesh', where talent and hard work determine access to opportunities.

The message being emphasised is that appeasement, nepotism and unfair distribution of opportunities have no place in the system. The government's 'Zero Tolerance' policy, earlier projected as a tool against mafias and criminals, is now being presented as a safeguard for recruitment integrity and the future of young people.

New Recruits As Ambassadors Of Good Governance

The young people entering tehsils, police stations and government offices with their appointment letters are not merely joining the workforce. They are being described as ambassadors of good governance and a transparent work culture.

The government's vision, as articulated in this campaign, goes beyond filling vacant posts. It seeks to create an administrative generation whose loyalty is directed towards citizens and the state's development rather than any individual.

The larger objective is to move Uttar Pradesh away from its earlier image of despair and towards becoming an 'Uttam and Surakshit Pradesh'. The recruitment drive is being presented as the foundation of this transformation and a step towards a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.

Ultimately, the most enduring measure of good governance will be the faith young people place in the system and their confidence that merit, rather than influence, will determine their future.