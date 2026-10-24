OPINION | Yogi's Police: The Firmness Of Duty And The Gentleness Of Compassion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP Police and Meta collaboratively saved over 4000 suicidal individuals.

Prompt interventions prevent tragedies, combining duty with compassion effectively.

Technology and human sensitivity redefine police's community support role.

Written By: Ratan Kumar Shrivastav

On one side is the firmness of duty; on the other, the gentleness of compassion. This blend of qualities makes the police under the Yogi government not just guardians of the law, but also protectors of life.

The moment the word police is mentioned, a stern face comes to mind, disciplined, commanding, and unwavering in its duty. During the Yogi government's tenure in Uttar Pradesh, this tough image of the police has become synonymous with fear for criminals. Those who play with the law know that paths to escape are no longer as easy as they once were. But beneath this very uniform also beats a heart that quietly does its work. It may receive little attention in the headlines, but its significance for society is far greater.

Sometimes on the railing of a bridge, sometimes beside railway tracks, and sometimes behind the closed walls of a home, when a person has given up on life, a simple message prompts police personnel to rush to their aid without losing a moment. They do not scold; they listen. They do not issue orders; instead, they hold out a hand. At that moment, the same uniform that makes criminals tremble becomes a symbol of trust for a distressed mind.

On one side is the firmness of duty and on the other, the gentleness of compassion. This very blend of qualities makes the police under Yogi government not just guardians of the law, but also protectors of life. A decade ago, the mere mention of the police would evoke a peculiar hesitation and fear in the minds of ordinary people. Crossing the threshold of a police station felt like a test, and the mention of a uniform brought to mind the force of the law, the severity of interrogation, and the harshness of police action. Over time, the police also transformed their methods and image in line with CM Yogi's vision. The same police force that became a scourge for mafias and criminals also emerged as a source of support for people struggling with depression and distress.

Between January 1, 2023, and October 10, 2026, UP Police reached out in time to more than four thousand people who had indicated suicidal intentions on social media and brought them back from the brink of death. Behind every person who has returned to life is a family where a mother once again serves food to her son, a father runs his hand over his child's head, or a wife waits for her life partner to return.

Thoughts of suicide often do not arise in a single moment. A person breaking down internally may be unable to share their pain with anyone, yet somewhere inside, they hope someone will notice them, someone will understand them. In today's world, this cry for help often appears on a social media screen as a post, a video, or an incomplete sentence.

Under the coordination between UP Police and Meta, in place since 2022, whenever a post related to suicide appears on Facebook or Instagram, the company sends an alert to the Social Media Center at Police Headquarters by email and phone. As soon as the alert is received, a police team from the local police station reaches the door within minutes, behind which a person is struggling between life and death.

Here, technology is a means, not the end. A machine can send an alert, but only a person with a compassionate heart can assure someone they are not alone. This very sensitivity is now emerging as a distinctive identity of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The incident in Saadatganj, Lucknow, is an example. A 26-year-old delivery boy, who spent his days delivering essential goods to other people's doorsteps, was so emotionally shattered under the burden of a dispute with his wife and in-laws that he posted a video related to suicide on Instagram. Standing on the banks of a river, the young man was perhaps on the verge of making the final decision of his life.

Meta alerted police, who traced his location, and a team from the local station reached him in about ten minutes. These ten minutes were the distance between life and death. The police not only moved him away from the river but also arranged counseling for him later and involved his family in the process of supporting him. This subtle difference defines the line between duty and compassion. Duty saves a life, while compassion restores the reason to live.

The story from Link Road in Ghaziabad is no less moving. A 24-year-old man became so desperate because of the financial hardship caused by his inability to meet household expenses that he prepared to take his own life and posted a related message on social media. The police team reached his home in just eight minutes, where a noose was hanging in the room. Had there been even a moment's delay, a family's light might have been extinguished. Police gave the young man the courage to believe that life's difficulties are not permanent and that ways to overcome them can be found.

In both these incidents, time emerges as the most important factor. Eight minutes and ten minutes. These figures bear witness to the promptness that emerges when a system operates on the belief that every life is precious. Credit also goes to the leadership-shaped approach. Under CM Yogi's leadership, the state has emphasized technology-based policing and swift action. Meta's alert system is a meaningful link in this direction.

In this account, unnamed police personnel at the Social Media Center, who keep a constant watch on alerts and set out to help as soon as they receive information, also deserve to be remembered. Their promptness, sensitivity and sense of responsibility are saving many families from the unbearable pain of being separated from their loved ones.

As a society, we all have a responsibility in such cases. If a friend, relative, or colleague expresses despair in their words, suddenly becomes withdrawn, or their social media posts reflect exhaustion with life, do not ignore it. A phone call, a visit, or a simple conversation can often accomplish what even the largest system cannot. The police and technology are the final safety net, but our sense of belonging and care is the first line of protection.

Today, as questions are being raised worldwide about whether technology is distancing people from one another, this initiative by the Uttar Pradesh Police offers a reassuring example. It shows that when compassion guides technology, it can bridge distances instead of widening them.

Ratan Kumar Shrivastav is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

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