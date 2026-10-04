Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IAF's Tarang Shakti-2026 overlooks drones' transformative modern warfare impact.

Cost-effective drones challenge air superiority, demonstrating new combat strategies.

Integrating drones into exercises crucial for future air combat readiness.

The second edition of the Indian Air Force's multilateral joint air exercise, Tarang Shakti-2026, is currently underway in Jodhpur, showcasing its offensive and defensive capabilities. However, this exercise appears to overlook a significant evolution in contemporary air warfare—the emergence of cost-effective drones, including unmanned combat aerial vehicles and swarm drones.

These advanced technologies, which can be acquired for a fraction of the cost of traditional aircraft, present formidable challenges to established air superiority. The experiences of Iranian and Ukrainian forces have demonstrated that even advanced fighter jets like the American F-35 and Russian Sukhoi can be compelled to retreat when confronted with the threat posed by kamikaze drones, which are adept at infiltrating enemy air defences and striking critical targets.

This raises pertinent questions regarding the protective measures that large transport and refuelling aircraft can implement against such low-cost yet highly effective threats.

How Drones Are Changing Modern Air Warfare

The memory of the India-Pakistan conflict on May 2025 remains etched in the minds of air warriors, as it marked a pivotal moment in aerial engagement strategies. Within a mere four days, both nations adapted their rules of engagement, ushering in a 'new normal' characterized by airborne deterrence that relies on autonomous platforms rather than traditional piloted aircraft.

The integration of armed drones and loitering munitions has fundamentally transformed the landscape of modern warfare, enabling operations that are not only cost-effective but also capable of delivering high-impact results. This shift signifies a departure from conventional air combat, as drones now play a crucial role in shaping military strategies and battlefield dynamics.

The evolution of drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has transitioned them from mere reconnaissance tools to essential components of modern combat operations. These versatile platforms are now capable of conducting intelligence gathering, surveillance, and precision strikes, thereby altering the very fabric of military engagement.

Recent conflicts, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran-US war have underscored the strategic advantages offered by low-cost drones, which can effectively target critical infrastructure, disrupt supply chains, and execute deep strikes behind enemy lines.

Ukraine's Operation Spider Web serves as a notable example of this trend, showcasing the successful deployment of mass-produced, improvised drones to strike airbases, thereby illustrating the potential of inexpensive UAVs to achieve significant military objectives and reshape the future of warfare.

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Why Tarang Shakti Needs To Account For Drones

It is pertinent to inquire why drones have not been integrated into the aerial systems for participation in an air exercise of this magnitude, which aims to demonstrate tactics and strategies to counter the increasingly prevalent threat posed by inexpensive yet effective drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles have the capability to deter enemy combat aircraft from entering sovereign airspace.

While advanced fifth-generation jets like the F-35 cannot be effectively countered solely by drones, multilateral air exercises such as Tarang Shakti are deemed essential for enhancing interoperability among allied forces. This aspect is particularly crucial in modern warfare, where the integration of various air assets can significantly influence the outcome of engagements.

The organizers of Exercise Tarang Shakti have emphasized the importance of including a diverse array of combat aircraft, such as the US F-35, French Rafales, UAE F-16s, Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30s, LCA Tejas, and Mirage-2000s.

Regardless of the adversarial air force, the Indian Air Force must recognize that engaging in comprehensive air combat necessitates the incorporation of drones as a vital element of both defensive and offensive air capabilities. The absence of these unmanned systems in such exercises raises questions about the preparedness and adaptability of air forces in the face of evolving aerial threats.

Tarang Shakti 2026: Participating Air Forces And Objectives

The seven friendly foreign countries, as identified by the Indian Air Force, have contributed a range of aerial assets, including A400M transport aircraft, MRTT, C-130, and KC-30A, thereby creating a well-rounded mix of combat jets, transport, and air-to-air refuelling platforms.

In addition to these participating nations, several other countries are involved as observers, bringing the total to nearly forty air forces. The friendly nations include the United States, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

According to an official from the Indian Air Force, the ongoing 2026 edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti builds upon the foundation laid by the inaugural exercise in 2024, offering an invaluable opportunity for participating air forces to engage in advanced joint training, share operational insights, and enhance their professional experiences.

However, it is crucial to acknowledge that the landscape of aerial warfare has evolved significantly over the past two years, with smaller air forces now possessing the capability to deter more powerful fighter jets, a factor that must be taken into consideration in future exercises.

The Tarang Shakti exercise, scheduled from September 26 to October 12, is designed to enhance interoperability and operational learning among participating forces. This initiative aims to foster professional interactions among aircrew, mission planners, and operational support personnel, with a strong emphasis on mutual learning, aerospace safety, and a comprehensive understanding of operational procedures.

Throughout the duration of Tarang Shakti, the forces involved will have the unique opportunity to collaborate closely, share experiences, and gain insights into each other's capabilities and operational methodologies. This collaborative environment is crucial for strengthening coordination and enhancing familiarity with joint operational contexts.

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Why Unmanned Systems Matter In Future Combat

A particularly noteworthy aspect of the exercise is its focus on creating a joint operational environment, which is increasingly vital in contemporary warfare scenarios.

The integration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous drones, and other pilotless aircraft is essential for modern military operations. These technologies have emerged as cost-effective combat assets in asymmetric warfare, as evidenced by recent conflicts such as those between Iran and the United States, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

The reliance on advanced air forces equipped with expensive fifth-generation aircraft necessitates a strategic consideration of modern combat drones, which can significantly influence the dynamics of air combat.

Therefore, it would be prudent for the exercise to incorporate smaller, more affordable unmanned systems to evaluate their effectiveness against larger, costly platforms currently on display in Jodhpur.

The absence of drones in the evolving air combat landscape would render multi-national air exercises less relevant and practical. By integrating these modern technologies into the training framework, Tarang Shakti can ensure that participating air forces are better prepared for the complexities of future combat scenarios, ultimately enhancing their operational readiness and effectiveness in joint missions.

'Power In Partnership' And Future Challenges

The Tarang Shakti is centered around the theme "Power in Partnership." This theme underscores the critical significance of collaboration, interoperability, and the exchange of expertise among the various air forces involved.

The exercise aims to foster mutual trust and enhance operational capabilities through shared experiences. As the participating nations engage in joint training and tactical discussions, the potential for these interactions to translate into tangible support during crises becomes a focal point of interest.

The implications of such collaborative efforts may be particularly relevant in the context of past incidents, such as Operation Sindoor or the tensions arising from China's actions along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

While the exercise serves as a platform for strengthening military ties and enhancing readiness, the extent to which these shared experiences can provide not only physical support but also bolster morale through diplomatic channels remains to be observed. The outcomes of this exercise may ultimately influence how these nations respond collectively to future challenges, reinforcing the notion that strategic partnerships are vital in addressing regional security concerns.

(Ranjit Kumar is a senior journalist and strategic affairs analyst)