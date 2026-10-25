Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India balances energy necessity, geopolitics, leveraging discounted Russian oil.

US partnership offers energy diversification, with underlying geopolitical influence.

UAE provides stable, institutionalized partnership offering significant logistical advantages.

Ultimately, India pursues strategic autonomy through diversified energy partnerships.

India’s energy policy is increasingly defined by a complex web of economic necessity, geopolitical competition, and strategic autonomy. As the world’s third-largest crude importer, dependent on foreign supplies for more than eighty-five percent of its domestic hydrocarbon consumption, New Delhi treats secure and affordable energy procurement not merely as an ordinary trade objective, but as an existential sovereign necessity due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and intense tariff friction.

The structural challenge confronting Indian statecraft is to navigate the conflicting regulatory demands and commercial realities imposed by external powers without permitting commercial transactions to degrade into instruments of foreign leverage.

In balancing its engagements with the Russian Federation, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, India is actively applying its doctrine of multi-alignment, converting energy diplomacy into a study in strategic autonomy. The challenge for New Delhi is not simply to determine where it should purchase oil, but to ensure that its energy choices do not become instruments of geopolitical influence.

Russia: The Economics and Risks of Discounted Oil

The rapid expansion of crude flows from Russia following the onset of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022 exemplifies this pragmatism. When Western jurisdictions imposed widespread restrictions, alongside the maritime insurance prohibitions and price caps established by the Group of Seven, global energy markets were exposed to severe structural dislocations. These purchases helped India manage its import expenditure while maintaining supplies for its expanding economy.

However, this relationship also illustrates the limitations of relying heavily on a single supplier. India’s growing dependence on Russian crude has exposed its energy trade to sanctions, shipping restrictions, and uncertainty surrounding Western trade policies. India must therefore differentiate between purchasing Russian oil when economically advantageous and allowing Russian crude to become indispensable to its energy security.

The United States: Energy Cooperation and Geopolitical Pressure

Relations with the United States present India with both significant strategic partnership opportunities and persistent regulatory complexity. Over the past decade, bilateral energy trade has expanded markedly, with American exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas providing Indian state refiners with valuable geographic and grade diversification.

Yet, the energy relationship remains intrinsically linked to Washington’s broader foreign policy objectives and its extraterritorial sanctions architecture. The recent diplomatic engagement between the two countries has placed Russian oil, trade negotiations and wider energy cooperation at the centre of bilateral discussions. Washington's interest in encouraging Indian refiners to process more Venezuelan crude also illustrates the potential for expanding cooperation through alternative suppliers.

Nevertheless, India should resist the assumption that stronger relations with Washington require the abandonment of other energy partnerships. The United States remains an important partner in trade, technology and defence, but these relationships should complement rather than dominate India's energy policy.

The UAE: A Strategic Partner in an Uncertain Energy Landscape

Within this tripartite matrix, the United Arab Emirates represents India’s most institutionalized, geographically stable, and dependable energy partner. Situated along critical maritime transit corridors in the western Indian Ocean, the Emirates offer distinct logistical advantages over long-haul Atlantic routes or sanctioned Arctic shipping lanes. Over decades, the bilateral relationship has matured from a standard vendor-buyer dynamic into an integrated economic alliance, reinforced by institutional mechanisms such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and dedicated bilateral investment frameworks.

For India, therefore, engagement with the UAE should extend beyond securing additional barrels of crude. Greater cooperation in strategic petroleum storage, energy infrastructure, investment and the development of alternative supply arrangements could improve resilience against future disruptions. The UAE can also serve as an important partner in strengthening India's wider economic engagement with the Gulf region.

However, geographical proximity alone cannot eliminate the risks associated with regional instability. India must continue to assess the reliability, affordability and logistical security of Gulf supplies as part of a broader national energy strategy.

Conclusion

India's oil relationships with Russia, the United States and the UAE illustrate the opportunities and constraints confronting an emerging power in a competitive international system. Russia offers commercially attractive supplies but exposes India to sanctions-related uncertainty. The United States provides opportunities for deeper energy cooperation, while its policy preferences can create pressure on India's existing partnerships. The UAE offers an important regional source of supply and a broader platform for economic and energy cooperation, although Gulf instability remains a significant concern.

India should not approach these relationships as mutually exclusive choices. Its objective must be to preserve the advantages of each partnership while limiting the risks associated with excessive dependence on any one supplier or geopolitical bloc.

Ultimately, strategic autonomy in energy policy does not mean remaining insulated from international politics. It means retaining sufficient economic strength, supply flexibility and diplomatic space to make decisions according to national interests.

For India, the most sustainable energy strategy is therefore one that combines diversified imports, pragmatic diplomacy and a gradual transition towards a less import-dependent future. In an international environment where access to energy increasingly intersects with political power, the ability to choose among partners may prove as important as the ability to secure supplies themselves.

(Prof. Abhinav Mehrotra is an Associate Professor and Assistant Director at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University.)



(Prof. Amit Upadhyay is an Associate Professor and Senior Fellow at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University.)