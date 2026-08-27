OPINION | India-China 'Early, Substantial Harvest': More Ambiguity, Less Clarity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Galwan clash shattered trust, overriding previous border protocols.

New policy risks leverage before President Xi Jinping's visit.

Earlier this week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who are both Special Representatives for their respective countries on the boundary question, met in Beijing. They reiterated the need for an “early and substantial harvest of boundary delimitation and border management” despite both sides having come up with eight points of outcomes and consensus.

This is the second time that both sides have discussed an “early harvest” on border management, despite both New Delhi and Beijing having clandestinely sidestepped the six border protocols established after painstaking diplomacy over several decades.

The plan to explore an early harvest on boundary delimitation was decided during the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the Boundary Question between India and China, which was co-chaired by Wang and Doval. The idea, however, was first floated by the former Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, who spoke about it in 2017.

However, it is during the current 25th round of the SR talks in Beijing that the concept witnessed an expansion to “early and substantial harvest.”

The concept – clearly promoted by the Chinese – has now entered India’s lexicon too. But by agreeing to this, New Delhi runs the risk of losing its leverage over China on the border issue, because this move undoes the six crucial protocols that largely helped in maintaining “peace and tranquility” in the border areas.

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These six border protocols are: 1993 Agreement (mandated maintaining peace and tranquility along the LAC, 1996 Agreement (introduced confidence-building measures and prohibited the use of military capability against each other), 2005 Protocol (Laid down the specific modalities, procedures, and timelines for handling face-to-face situations), 2012 Agreement (Established the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination to monitor border affairs), 2013 Border Defence Cooperation Agreement (BDCA): Prohibited tailing or following each other's patrols and 2015 Modalities: Added new Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points and hotlines.

In 2020, after the Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan River valley even as the ongoing military standoff in the eastern sector of Ladakh of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) intensified, India asserted that China’s significant troop deployment contravened the 1993 and 1996 agreements. The hand-to-hand combat at Galwan on 15-16 June, 2020 shattered the trust that had been established through these protocols, according to New Delhi.

Consequently, the two countries entered a four-year military standoff, which is continuing till this day, operating under emergency rules rather than the old treaties. Following a major disengagement agreement in October 2024, the two nations began overwriting the old frameworks clandestinely with updated, localised management rules and came up with a six-point consensus on December 2024.

During the 22nd SR dialogue that was held in New Delhi in December 2019, it was the Chinese readout that mentioned how both countries should “promote early harvest consultations” but at that time India referred back to the 2005 border protocol. New Delhi is well-aware of the fact that the “early harvest” plan is in complete violation of the 2005 border protocol because it talks about a package deal, which includes Sikkim, which will have a direct impact on the Doklam region.

However, India made a complete U-turn in 2025 and agreed to create an expert group, under the aegis of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), to explore “early harvest” in boundary delimitation in the India-China border areas. This happened even as ties between Delhi and Beijing started warming up since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan, Russia in October 2024 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Prior to this meeting, India and China clinched a so-called “patrolling arrangement” on October 21, 2024 under which the Indian Army was allowed to resume patrolling in Demchok and Depsang up to the points which were blocked by the People’s Liberation Army since the military faceoff began in the eastern sector of Ladakh in April-May 2020.

Depsang and Demchok are two strategically significant areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. These territories have become focal points of tension between the two countries due to their military and geopolitical importance. The standoff in 2020 has led to the establishment of de-militarized zones, commonly referred to as ‘buffer zones’ even as substantial military deployments still remain in the border areas.

In a significant move to foster closer relations with China, India is venturing into uncharted territory, navigating the complexities of diplomacy with its northern neighbour. This shift comes amidst a backdrop of uncertainty regarding the status of the six border protocols, as the Modi government has yet to provide the public with clear information on their current state.

The decision to potentially set these protocols aside in favour of pursuing what has been described as an “early” and now even a “substantial” accord raises questions about the government's strategy and intentions.

With a crucial visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping on the horizon—his first trip to India since the tense border clashes of 2020-New Delhi appears poised to take a critical step forward in its approach to border management and bilateral relations. This moment calls for transparency from India's national security apparatus. It is essential for the country to understand any shifts in policy or stance regarding its longstanding border issues with China. Clarity on this front is crucial as the dynamic between these two nations evolves.

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