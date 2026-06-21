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HomeNewsShiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Nimbalkar To Join Eknath Shinde Camp Amid Rebel Crisis

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Nimbalkar To Join Eknath Shinde Camp Amid Rebel Crisis

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Nimbalkar announced he will join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, citing governance and development concerns.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Nimbalkar defects to Shinde's faction.
  • Cited inability to serve constituents effectively from opposition.
  • Met Eknath Shinde, CM Fadnavis, and Union Minister Amit Shah.

Dharashiv: In a setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), party MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, one of the six dissidents, on Sunday said he will join the Shiv Sena, headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Nimbalkar arrived in Dharashiv from Pune in the afternoon and interacted with his supporters.

He cited the Sena (UBT)'s defeat in the local body elections and his inability to do much for the people because of being in opposition.

"We lost because we were not in power. As I am not part of the government, I couldn't do much for the people in the last two years. Considering these factors, I have decided to join Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. He stood with us. I have interacted with Shinde and CM Fadnavis.

Nimbalkar also referred to the acquittal of former state home minister Padamsinh Patil in the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

"They (Shinde and Fadnavis) made me speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I requested him to do justice for us. Later, Shinde also said that the CBI will file an appeal. We don't want a favour, but I have demanded that the verdict should be based on merit," he told reporters. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Politics Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena UBT Eknath SHinde Omprakash Nimbalkar Political Defection
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