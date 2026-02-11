India’s oil trade with Russia is back under global scrutiny after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of trying to block countries such as India from purchasing Russian crude. Lavrov’s comments came in the wake of US claims, most notably by President Donald Trump, that India had agreed to stop importing Russian oil as part of a broader trade deal. Moscow has firmly rejected that assertion, with Lavrov saying no Indian official, other than Trump, has made such a claim.

Accusations Of US Pressure On Energy Trade

Speaking in the State Duma, Lavrov alleged that Washington was seeking to block countries from accessing Russian energy supplies through pressure tactics, including sanctions and trade measures. He argued that such moves were designed to push nations towards alternative suppliers, particularly the United States, rather than allowing free market competition.

The Russian foreign minister also rejected suggestions that India has pledged to cut off Russian oil purchases, saying he had heard no such commitment from New Delhi’s political leadership. He reiterated that India, like other major buyers, is free to decide its energy procurement based on commercial and strategic priorities rather than external dictates. Moscow’s stance contrasts with claims linked to US announcements on tariff adjustments tied to energy sourcing.

India Asserts Strategic Autonomy

India has maintained that its energy policy is guided by national interest, prioritising the security, affordability and reliability of supplies. New Delhi has made clear it will diversify crude oil sources in line with market conditions, including but not limited to Russia, the Middle East and potential other partners. This approach underscores India’s long-standing position of strategic autonomy in foreign and economic policy and its reluctance to allow any single external power to dictate its energy choices.