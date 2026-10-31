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English NewsNewsOm Birla Says Akhand Jyoti Will Continue Burning Until Its Light Reaches Every Person

Om Birla Says Akhand Jyoti Will Continue Burning Until Its Light Reaches Every Person

Over 20,000 people attend Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma’s birth centenary in Delhi as Lok Sabha Speaker praises Gayatri Pariwar’s role in promoting peace and social values.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 07:59 PM (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday highlighted the contribution of the All World Gayatri Pariwar towards social development, character building and spiritual awareness, saying the organisation's work continues to promote the ideals of individual, family and nation building.

Birla was speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, organised as part of the Janmashatabdi Mahotsav at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The event witnessed the participation of more than 20,000 people from different parts of the country, including a significant number of young attendees.

Dr Chinmay Pandya, Dalnayak of the Mahotsav, welcomed and felicitated the Lok Sabha Speaker at the gathering.

Om Birla Highlights Gayatri Pariwar's Social Contribution

Addressing the audience, Birla said the Gayatri Pariwar has contributed to strengthening social consciousness through character development and value-based education. He also spoke about the Akhand Deep, the perpetual lamp associated with the organisation, which marks 100 years since it was first lit.

Referring to its significance, he said, “This Akhand Jyoti will keep burning until its light reaches the last person in society.”

The Speaker also referred to the prevailing global situation, noting that several parts of the world continue to experience unrest. He said the Gayatri Pariwar has been working to promote peace through spirituality and encourage constructive social engagement.

Expressing his wishes for the organisation's mission, Birla said, “I wish that the resolve of nation building, through family building and individual building in every village, is fulfilled.”

2026 Marks Three Centenaries for Gayatri Pariwar

The year 2026 holds particular significance for the Gayatri Pariwar, marking three centenary milestones: the birth of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, the establishment of the Akhand Deep and the beginning of the spiritual practice (sadhana) of Yugrishi Pt Shriram Sharma Acharya.

Dr Chinmay Pandya described the occasion as more than a commemorative event, calling it a milestone reflecting a century of spiritual practice, sacrifice and dedication.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present at the programme and shared the stage with Birla. Addressing the gathering, Scindia encouraged participants to take three pledges focused on social and cultural development.

These included promoting the values of motherhood, love and brotherhood; ensuring respect for women and supporting their progress across different areas of society; and preserving and enriching Indian culture while passing its values to future generations.

He also stressed the importance of encouraging spiritual awareness and a sense of nation building among young people. Dr Pandya felicitated the Union Minister during the programme.

Delhi Event Reviews Resolutions Taken in Haridwar

The Delhi programme is the second major phase of the centenary celebrations. The first phase was organised earlier this year at Bairagi Island in Haridwar, located between two streams of the Ganga, and witnessed the participation of lakhs of Gayatri Pariwar members.

The current gathering is intended to review the resolutions adopted at the beginning of the year and discuss their implementation through a future action plan. Organisers said the participation of young people has been a key feature of the Delhi event, providing an opportunity for interaction between experienced members of the organisation and the younger generation.

The organisers also highlighted the importance of cooperation between governance and spiritual institutions in addressing social concerns. The Mahotsav seeks to bring together the administrative capabilities of public institutions and the ethical and moral guidance offered by spiritual organisations to support public welfare.

This approach draws from Yugrishi Pt Shriram Sharma Acharya's emphasis on constructive coordination between governance and spirituality as a means of bringing about social change.

Three-Day Programme Focuses on Women, Global Brotherhood and Nation Building

The three-day Mahotsav has been structured around different themes. The first day is dedicated to Matrishakti and women's awakening, while the second focuses on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or the concept of the world as one family, and global brotherhood.

The concluding day will focus on Yug Nirman, the vision of building a new era through collective social efforts.

Organisers said the objective is to translate the commitments made during the celebrations into practical initiatives that can bring about positive changes in public life. The proposed action plans will be taken forward through reflection programmes scheduled to be held in Haridwar in November.

The Janmashatabdi Mahotsav is scheduled to conclude on November 2.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lok Sabha OM BIRLA 'Lok Sabha' Gayatri Pariwar

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