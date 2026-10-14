Odisha's Big Industrial Push: 46 Projects Worth Rs 39,383 Crore Unveiled In Jajpur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Odisha CM inaugurated Rs 39,383 crore industrial projects.

Forty-six projects will create 42,512 employment opportunities statewide.

State's total investments now reach Rs 3.11 lakh crore.

Government prioritizes project implementation for Samruddha Odisha 2036.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated industrial projects and laid the foundation stones for new investments worth Rs 39,383 crore in Jajpur district, in a major push to accelerate the state's industrial growth. The 46 projects are expected to generate 42,512 employment opportunities across Odisha.

The Mega Groundbreaking and Inauguration Ceremony was held in Kalinganagar, Jajpur, and marked another step towards translating investment commitments into projects on the ground, creating jobs and advancing the state's vision of Samruddha Odisha.





The programme also featured roundtable discussions and one-on-one interactions between state leadership and industry representatives to accelerate project implementation and address strategic growth requirements.

Odisha's Industrial Investments Cross Rs 3.11 Lakh Crore

Under Majhi's leadership, Odisha has grounded 116 projects and inaugurated 35 projects, taking the cumulative total to 151 projects valued at Rs 3,11,722.46 crore. These projects have an estimated employment potential of 2,40,697, according to the state government.

The latest ceremony adds to this investment pipeline, reinforcing the state's focus on moving beyond investment announcements towards implementation and production.

46 Projects Across 14 Districts

The 46 projects span 14 districts: Anugola, Baragada, Baleshwar, Boudh, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendujhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargada.

The investments cover a wide range of sectors, including steel and metals, chemicals, renewable energy, food processing, biofuels, textiles and apparel, electronics and IT services, logistics and warehousing, tourism and hospitality, industrial gases, infrastructure, rubber and plastics, shipbuilding and repair, power storage, refractories, circular economy and healthcare.

Government Focuses On Investment Implementation

The investments follow the state government's outreach efforts after the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and subsequent domestic and international investor roadshows. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening Odisha's position as a global manufacturing destination.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the government's focus extended beyond attracting investments to ensuring that they generated projects, employment and improved livelihoods.

"Our focus is not only on attracting investments but also on ensuring that they translate into projects on the ground, employment opportunities, and improved livelihoods. Through sustained investor engagement and effective project facilitation, we are working to strengthen Odisha’s industrial ecosystem and ensure that the benefits of growth reach our people," Swain said.

Odisha Targets Inclusive Growth By 2036

Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries, Home, and Information & Public Relations), said the success of investment promotion depended on implementation and effective coordination.

"The real success of investment promotion lies in implementation. We are focused on facilitating projects, addressing investor requirements, and strengthening coordination so that investments can contribute to industrial capacity, employment, and local economic development. Today’s ceremony reflects Odisha’s continued progress in turning investment commitments into tangible outcomes," Sharma said.

The state government said the investments would support value addition, create opportunities for local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and boost employment in construction, logistics and allied services.

The initiative is part of Odisha's broader push towards an inclusive, diversified and competitive economy, with the goal of achieving Samruddha Odisha by 2036.