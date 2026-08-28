Norway’s King Harald V Dies At 89; PM Modi Pays Tribute, Recalls Meeting

The palace said Harald died at the National Hospital in Oslo at 6:35 a.m.

Deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway.



I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation.



My heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/PtySMBSVz4 August 28, 2026

PM Modi, in a post on social media, said he was "deeply saddened" by the king's passing and recalled meeting him during his visit to Norway earlier this year.

"I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation," Modi said.

"My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway," he added.

Norway Mourns Its Long-Reigning Monarch

Harald was Europe's oldest monarch. He was crowned after his British-born father, King Olav V, died in January 1991.

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He reigned during an oil-and-gas-driven economic boom in Norway and was known as a popular king who modernised the royal house. Unlike several other ageing European monarchs who have abdicated in recent times, Harald refused to step down.

His son automatically became King Haakon VIII following his death.

The Norwegian monarchs serve a largely symbolic role in the country's democracy of 5.5 million people, with real political power resting with an elected parliament.

PM Støre Pays Tribute

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the country was mourning the loss of the monarch and expressed gratitude for his decades of service.

"A whole nation is in mourning and the people of Norway are left with a deep sense of gratitude for a long life in the service of Norway," Støre said in a statement.

"For more than three decades as monarch, Harald V demonstrated an unwavering faith in the Norwegian people. He helped us to see the best in ourselves — and in one another," he said.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately released.

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