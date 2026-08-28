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English NewsNewsNorway’s King Harald V Dies At 89; PM Modi Pays Tribute, Recalls Meeting

Norway’s King Harald V Dies At 89; PM Modi Pays Tribute, Recalls Meeting

PM Modi, in a post on social media, said he was "deeply saddened" by the king's passing and recalled meeting him during his visit to Norway earlier this year.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • King Harald V of Norway died Friday aged 89.
  • Europe's oldest monarch, Harald modernised Norway's royal house.
  • His son, Haakon VIII, automatically became the new King.

The palace said Harald died at the National Hospital in Oslo at 6:35 a.m.

PM Modi, in a post on social media, said he was "deeply saddened" by the king's passing and recalled meeting him during his visit to Norway earlier this year.

"I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation," Modi said.

"My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway," he added.

Norway Mourns Its Long-Reigning Monarch

Harald was Europe's oldest monarch. He was crowned after his British-born father, King Olav V, died in January 1991.

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He reigned during an oil-and-gas-driven economic boom in Norway and was known as a popular king who modernised the royal house. Unlike several other ageing European monarchs who have abdicated in recent times, Harald refused to step down.

His son automatically became King Haakon VIII following his death.

The Norwegian monarchs serve a largely symbolic role in the country's democracy of 5.5 million people, with real political power resting with an elected parliament.

PM Støre Pays Tribute

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the country was mourning the loss of the monarch and expressed gratitude for his decades of service.

"A whole nation is in mourning and the people of Norway are left with a deep sense of gratitude for a long life in the service of Norway," Støre said in a statement.

"For more than three decades as monarch, Harald V demonstrated an unwavering faith in the Norwegian people. He helped us to see the best in ourselves — and in one another," he said.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately released.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did King Harald V of Norway pass away?

King Harald V died on Friday at 6:35 a.m. at the National Hospital in Oslo. He was 89 years old.

Who succeeded King Harald V after his death?

His son, Haakon VIII, automatically became the new King following his father's passing.

What was King Harald V's role in Norway's government?

The Norwegian monarch serves a largely symbolic role in the country's democracy. Real political power rests with the elected parliament.

What was King Harald V known for during his reign?

He was known as a popular king who modernised the royal house and reigned during an economic boom. He also notably refused to abdicate.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Pm Modi Pays Tribute Norway’s King Harald V Dies At 89 Recalls Meeting
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