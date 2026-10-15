‘No Contempt For Now’: SC Issues Notice To Rahul Gandhi Over Conduct During October 12 March

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lawyers objected to Rahul Gandhi's reported march activity.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has said that nobody can threaten the Supreme Court during a hearing on cases related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The proceedings also addressed objections raised by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and other lawyers over a march led by Rahul Gandhi on October 12. The court said notices would be issued in the pending matters and Rahul Gandhi’s petition would be heard alongside related cases.

SC Issues Notice To Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court issued notice to Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders on a plea challenging their October 12 march to the court premises, seeking responses on demands for restrictions on political demonstrations near judicial complexes. The petition also sought criminal contempt proceedings, but the bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi did not issue notice on that prayer for now.

“No contempt today. We are only issuing notice. Let us see what the response is, and then we will take it forward,” the CJI said. He also remarked, “Nobody can browbeat the judiciary.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Petition

During the hearing, Sibal told the court that he was appearing for Rahul Gandhi in item number 25 on the cause list. The CJI responded that notice was also being issued on Gandhi’s petition.

However, Surya Kant added that one of the petitioners would have to explain his conduct. The court indicated that SIR-related petitions would be tagged with cases already pending before it, allowing the connected matters to be considered together.

The hearing also saw objections raised over the march towards the Supreme Court reportedly led by Gandhi on October 12.

Lawyers Raise Objections

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia brought up the march, saying lawyers had been hurt by the incident on the court premises. He told the court that around 200 lawyers had written to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) expressing concern over the developments.

Bhatia alleged that there had been an attempt to put pressure on the judiciary. These were allegations raised during the proceedings, rather than findings established by the court.

The reported objections from lawyers added another dimension to the hearing, which was primarily concerned with petitions challenging aspects of the SIR process.

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‘Nobody Can Threaten Us’

Responding to Bhatia, CJI Surya Kant said: “Rest assured, nobody can threaten us.”

He also observed that people sometimes spoke differently outside the courtroom but changed their language when appearing before the court.

The Chief Justice has previously cautioned against turning the Supreme Court into a platform for political disputes, stressing that protests should not disrupt judicial proceedings.

SIR Challenge

Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders have approached the Supreme Court over decisions concerning the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Their petitions raise concerns about the electoral process and alleged irregularities in voter lists.

Also Read: ‘No One Can Threaten Us’: Supreme Court Hears Pleas Over October 10 Delhi Protests