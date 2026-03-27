Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Takes Active Party Role, Signals Bigger Plans Ahead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, took active membership of the political party Janata Dal (United) on Friday (March 27, 2026) at the state party office. The party’s National Executive President, Sanjay Kumar Jha, administered the active membership.

Nishant Kumar had officially joined the party a few days earlier.

Role Signals Deeper Involvement

Active membership indicates a role beyond nominal association, requiring organisational involvement. His induction suggests that he is being entrusted with responsibilities within JD(U).

State Party President Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Leader of the ruling party in the Legislative Council Lalan Kumar Saraf, Chief Whip Sanjay Kumar Singh “Gandhi Ji,” and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Meeting With Tirhut Division Leaders

On Friday (March 27, 2026), Nishant Kumar held a meeting with district and block presidents of the Tirhut division. Following the meeting, he briefed the media on the discussions.

Focus On Strengthening Organisation

Speaking to reporters, Nishant Kumar outlined the purpose of the meeting.

“I met with the district presidents... We're discussing how to run the party. How to spread my father's policies to the masses. We're discussing how to strengthen the organization,” he said.

Indications Of A Larger Role Ahead

Nishant Kumar’s increased political activity points to a more prominent role in the party going forward, with attention now on how his involvement may shape the political landscape in Bihar after Nitish Kumar’s resignation.