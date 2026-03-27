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HomeNewsNitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Takes Active Party Role, Signals Bigger Plans Ahead

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Takes Active Party Role, Signals Bigger Plans Ahead

On Friday (March 27, 2026), Nishant Kumar held a meeting with district and block presidents of the Tirhut division. Following the meeting, he briefed the media on the discussions.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, took active membership of the political party Janata Dal (United) on Friday (March 27, 2026) at the state party office. The party’s National Executive President, Sanjay Kumar Jha, administered the active membership.

Nishant Kumar had officially joined the party a few days earlier.

Role Signals Deeper Involvement

Active membership indicates a role beyond nominal association, requiring organisational involvement. His induction suggests that he is being entrusted with responsibilities within JD(U).

State Party President Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Leader of the ruling party in the Legislative Council Lalan Kumar Saraf, Chief Whip Sanjay Kumar Singh “Gandhi Ji,” and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Meeting With Tirhut Division Leaders

On Friday (March 27, 2026), Nishant Kumar held a meeting with district and block presidents of the Tirhut division. Following the meeting, he briefed the media on the discussions.

Focus On Strengthening Organisation

Speaking to reporters, Nishant Kumar outlined the purpose of the meeting.

“I met with the district presidents... We're discussing how to run the party. How to spread my father's policies to the masses. We're discussing how to strengthen the organization,” he said.

Indications Of A Larger Role Ahead

Nishant Kumar’s increased political activity points to a more prominent role in the party going forward, with attention now on how his involvement may shape the political landscape in Bihar after Nitish Kumar’s resignation.

Related Video

Breaking News: Nitish Kumar Must Resign from Bihar Legislative Council by March 30 to Join Rajya Sabha

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Nishant Kumar take active membership of the party?

Nishant Kumar took active membership of the party on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the state party office.

What does active membership signify for Nishant Kumar?

Active membership indicates a role beyond nominal association, requiring organizational involvement and suggesting he will be entrusted with responsibilities within the party.

What was the purpose of Nishant Kumar's meeting with Tirhut division leaders?

The meeting focused on discussing how to run the party, spread his father's policies to the masses, and strengthen the organization.

What does Nishant Kumar's increased political activity suggest?

His increased activity suggests a more prominent role in the party going forward and may shape the political landscape in Bihar.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Janata Dal (United) Nishant Kumar NITISH KUMAR Nitish Kumar's Son Bigger Plans Ahead
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