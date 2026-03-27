Nishant Kumar took active membership of the party on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the state party office.
Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Takes Active Party Role, Signals Bigger Plans Ahead
On Friday (March 27, 2026), Nishant Kumar held a meeting with district and block presidents of the Tirhut division. Following the meeting, he briefed the media on the discussions.
Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, took active membership of the political party Janata Dal (United) on Friday (March 27, 2026) at the state party office. The party’s National Executive President, Sanjay Kumar Jha, administered the active membership.
Nishant Kumar had officially joined the party a few days earlier.
Role Signals Deeper Involvement
Active membership indicates a role beyond nominal association, requiring organisational involvement. His induction suggests that he is being entrusted with responsibilities within JD(U).
State Party President Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Leader of the ruling party in the Legislative Council Lalan Kumar Saraf, Chief Whip Sanjay Kumar Singh “Gandhi Ji,” and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.
Meeting With Tirhut Division Leaders
On Friday (March 27, 2026), Nishant Kumar held a meeting with district and block presidents of the Tirhut division. Following the meeting, he briefed the media on the discussions.
Focus On Strengthening Organisation
Speaking to reporters, Nishant Kumar outlined the purpose of the meeting.
“I met with the district presidents... We're discussing how to run the party. How to spread my father's policies to the masses. We're discussing how to strengthen the organization,” he said.
Indications Of A Larger Role Ahead
Nishant Kumar’s increased political activity points to a more prominent role in the party going forward, with attention now on how his involvement may shape the political landscape in Bihar after Nitish Kumar’s resignation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did Nishant Kumar take active membership of the party?
What does active membership signify for Nishant Kumar?
Active membership indicates a role beyond nominal association, requiring organizational involvement and suggesting he will be entrusted with responsibilities within the party.
What was the purpose of Nishant Kumar's meeting with Tirhut division leaders?
The meeting focused on discussing how to run the party, spread his father's policies to the masses, and strengthen the organization.
What does Nishant Kumar's increased political activity suggest?
His increased activity suggests a more prominent role in the party going forward and may shape the political landscape in Bihar.