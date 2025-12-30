New Year Snowfall Boosts Tourism In Jammu And Kashmir As Himachal, Uttarakhand Stay Dry

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsNew Year Snowfall Boosts Tourism In Jammu And Kashmir As Himachal, Uttarakhand Stay Dry

Tourists head to snowy Jammu and Kashmir for New Year celebrations as Himachal and Uttarakhand face a dry winter, relying on artificial snow amid limited snowfall forecasts.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:45 AM (IST)

As the New Year approaches, many travellers prefer to head to the mountains to experience snowfall. This year, too, thousands of tourists from India and abroad are arriving in regions like Jammu and Kashmir to enjoy snow-covered landscapes. The fresh snowfall and scenic views there continue to draw large crowds.

However, the situation is starkly different in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where natural snowfall has been noticeably scarce this winter.

Artificial Snow Used To Attract Tourists In Himachal

Due to the lack of natural snowfall, authorities and hotel operators in Himachal Pradesh have had to rely on artificial snow to keep tourist interest alive. During the recent Christmas holidays, artificial snow was created in parts of popular destinations such as Manali and Shimla to attract visitors.

In 2025, both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand witnessed significantly lower snowfall than usual. Most areas in these states remained dry throughout the season, and early indicators suggest that the situation may not improve much in 2026 either, with heavy snowfall appearing unlikely.

Uttarakhand Faces A Dry Winter

Uttarakhand is also experiencing an unusually dry winter. Kedarnath, which typically receives regular snowfall by this time of year, has not seen snow even once this season. Similarly, Auli, one of India’s major winter tourism hubs, has remained completely dry, with little hope of substantial snowfall in the near future.

According to weather forecasting agency Skymet, the chances of snowfall in Uttarakhand around the New Year are minimal. Himachal Pradesh, too, has yet to witness any significant snowfall so far.

Snowfall Forecast Around New Year

A western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region between December 30, 2025, and January 1, 2026. During this period, snowfall intensity is likely to increase significantly in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Several districts in Himachal Pradesh may also receive decent snowfall.

However, this weather system is not expected to have a strong impact on Uttarakhand. Only light snowfall may occur in the higher-altitude areas of the state, while regions like Jammu and Kashmir are more likely to experience substantial snowfall during the New Year period.

IMD Issues Snowfall Outlook

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between December 30 and January 2. While this may bring some relief, experts say it is unlikely to significantly change the overall dry trend seen this winter in Himachal and Uttarakhand.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Himachal Pradesh Snowfall Western Disturbance Uttarakhand Weather Winter Snowfall India New Year Snowfall Forecast Winter Tourism India
Embed widget