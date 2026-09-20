India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsNeurosurgeon Burnt Alive As Volvo Crashes Into Divider And Catches Fire In Telangana; CCTV Captures Accident

Neurosurgeon Burnt Alive As Volvo Crashes Into Divider And Catches Fire In Telangana; CCTV Captures Accident

A 50-year-old neurosurgeon died after his Volvo crashed into a divider and caught fire in Telangana’s Suryapet. CCTV shows the car veering across lanes before the fatal crash.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neurosurgeon burned alive after Volvo crashed into divider.
  • CCTV shows car veering, crashing, then erupting in flames.
  • Doctor identified as Jagadeesh, traveling from Khammam to Hyderabad.

CCTV footage has emerged showing the fatal accident in which a 50-year-old neurosurgeon from Karnataka was burnt alive after the Volvo he was driving crashed into a road divider in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Sunday.

The footage shows the car approaching from a distance before suddenly veering left from the fast lane. The Volvo crosses multiple lanes and crashes into the outer divider. Seconds later, the vehicle erupts into flames, with the fire completely engulfing the car before help could arrive.

The deceased was identified as Dr K Kasakurthi Jagadeesh, a senior neurosurgeon working at a hospital in Khammam district.

Police Found Carred Body On Driver Seat

The accident occurred near the Pillalamarri flyover on the Hyderabad-Khammam highway at around 7.15 am, a police official said.

After receiving information, a police team and fire personnel reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. However, the vehicle was completely gutted.

Police later found a charred body on the driver’s seat.

Doctor Was Travelling From Khammam To Hyderabad

Based on information obtained from a nearby toll gate and the vehicle’s temporary registration number, police identified the deceased as Dr Jagadeesh, the official said, as per PTI news agency.

The doctor was travelling from Khammam to Hyderabad to meet his family, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the neurosurgeon's name who died in the accident?

The deceased neurosurgeon was identified as Dr K Kasakurthi Jagadeesh, a 50-year-old working at a hospital in Khammam district.

Where did the fatal accident take place?

The accident occurred near the Pillalamarri flyover on the Hyderabad-Khammam highway in Telangana’s Suryapet district, around 7:15 am.

How did the accident happen?

The Volvo Dr. Jagadeesh was driving veered left from the fast lane, crossed multiple lanes, crashed into an outer divider, and then erupted into flames.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 20 Sep 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
CCTV Telangana Telangana News Neurosurgeon
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
S Jaishankar, Praveen Sood, Upendra Dwivedi Issued SIR Notices; Election Commission Clarifies
S Jaishankar, CBI Director, Ex-Army Chief Issued SIR Notices; Poll Panel Clarifies
World
'Ready For Both War And Negotiations': Iran Says It Won't Be Forced To Choose Between Fighting And Talks
'Ready For Both War And Negotiations': Iran Warns, Says It Won't Come Under Pressure
India
LK Advani, Manish Sisodia Among 33.13 Lakh Delhi Voters Issued SIR Notices
LK Advani, Manish Sisodia Among 33.13 Lakh Delhi Voters Issued SIR Notices
World
‘Prepared For A Decisive War’: Iran Sets 7 Conditions For US Talk, Awaits Trump's Response
Iran Sets 7 Conditions For US Talk, Awaits Trump's Response; Warns Of ‘Decisive War’
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Yogi’s ‘Riot-Free’ Claim Triggers Fresh Clash With SP and AIMIM
POLITICAL STORM: Rahul Gandhi Event Sparks Row Over PM Modi Mimicry and ‘Mother’ Remark
BREAKING: Mumbai BMW Crash Leaves 3 Dead, One Critical After Car Plunges From Coastal Road
UP POLITICS: Yogi Hands Jobs to 912 Police Recruits as Employment Battle Heats Up
EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai BMW Flies Off Coastal Road at 5:03 AM, Terrifying CCTV Captures Fatal Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget