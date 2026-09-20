Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neurosurgeon burned alive after Volvo crashed into divider.

CCTV shows car veering, crashing, then erupting in flames.

Doctor identified as Jagadeesh, traveling from Khammam to Hyderabad.

CCTV footage has emerged showing the fatal accident in which a 50-year-old neurosurgeon from Karnataka was burnt alive after the Volvo he was driving crashed into a road divider in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Sunday.

The footage shows the car approaching from a distance before suddenly veering left from the fast lane. The Volvo crosses multiple lanes and crashes into the outer divider. Seconds later, the vehicle erupts into flames, with the fire completely engulfing the car before help could arrive.

The deceased was identified as Dr K Kasakurthi Jagadeesh, a senior neurosurgeon working at a hospital in Khammam district.

सूर्यापेट-खम्मम 365 हाईवे पर पिल्लमरी के पास वोल्वो कार डिवाइडर से टकराई और जल उठी। खम्मम ममता अस्पताल के न्यूरोसर्जन डॉ. कसाकुर्ति जगदीश की आग में मौत हो गई। घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद है।



हाईवे पर सुरक्षित रहें:

- डिवाइडर के पास स्पीड कम रखें

- नियंत्रण न खोएं pic.twitter.com/ZUVQQQx2TI — Accident Prevention & Research Organization (@apron_india) September 20, 2026

Police Found Carred Body On Driver Seat

The accident occurred near the Pillalamarri flyover on the Hyderabad-Khammam highway at around 7.15 am, a police official said.

After receiving information, a police team and fire personnel reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. However, the vehicle was completely gutted.

Police later found a charred body on the driver’s seat.

Doctor Was Travelling From Khammam To Hyderabad

Based on information obtained from a nearby toll gate and the vehicle’s temporary registration number, police identified the deceased as Dr Jagadeesh, the official said, as per PTI news agency.

The doctor was travelling from Khammam to Hyderabad to meet his family, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.