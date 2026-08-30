Nepal Floods: Teacher Risks Life To Save 1,600 Students As School Gets Swept Away

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The catastrophic flash floods in Nepal have washed away schools and caused massive destruction in the region, even as rescue and relief efforts continue.

In a school in Trishuli, over 1600 students' lives were threatened as the water level rose. However, a teacher, with his presence of mind, risked his life to rescue the children and evacuated all of them in what was no other than a race against time.

Following his heroic efforts, while the students were saved, the floodwater engulfed the school building.

Speaking with ANI, a local resident named Surendar Kumar described how the children's lives were saved and how the school, which once shaped students' dreams, was now covered in rubble and mud.

Narrating the incident, Kumar said, "There used to be a three-storey building here--a school. There was a temple right in front of it--a Ram temple. And this whole area was a market. In that open space in the middle--that's where the three-storey school stood. 1600 students studied there. And on the very day this happened, the teachers evacuated all the children and got them to safety. There's absolutely no sign of the school anymore; it was completely swept away. And there was a Ram temple too... Many people died here... There is no information yet on exactly how many, but the toll was high. So, everything here is gone."

Meanwhile, a specialised tunnel search and rescue team from India carried out joint operations with the Nepali Army at hydropower tunnel sites in the Chilime and Langtang areas today.

Highlighting the ongoing relief efforts, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava wrote in a post on X, "A specialised team from India for Tunnel Search & Rescue operation worked with the Nepali Army's team at hydropower tunnel sites in the Chilime and Langtang area today.

The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army ."

This comes as the total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 794 as of 5:45 PM on Sunday, Nepal Police announced.

According to the updated data, the highest number of fatalities has been recorded in Chitwan with 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 197, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 61, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13.

Earlier, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA) announced that as of 1 PM, 2,502 individuals remain missing as rescue operations continue across multiple affected areas.

Unidentified bodies are being stored at 21 hospitals nationwide while authorities work on identification procedures.

Out of the total missing persons, NDRRMA stated that 933 are workers from regional hydropower projects, 592 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens travelling with foreign groups.

Dozens of missing reports also include personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Customs Office, and Immigration Office. Authorities report 239 injured individuals are currently receiving care or have been discharged, supported by six surgical medical teams deployed to the disaster zone.

Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed, leading to 8,730 total rescues by ground forces. Air crews have conducted 363 helicopter flights, airlifting 3,081 people, including 236 foreigners, and rescuing 279 individuals directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel over recent days.

The police are also moving families residing in vulnerable areas across various districts to safer locations as search and rescue operations, as well as clearing road blockages in different areas, is underway.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)