Severe Weather, Mud And Debris Hamper Rescue Of Workers Trapped At Hydropower Sites In Nepal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal floods claimed 1,050 lives, nearly 4,000 missing.

Rescue efforts hindered by rain, fresh flood warnings.

Hospitals struggle identifying victims, families search for relatives.

Nepal’s flash floods have claimed 1,050 lives, while nearly 4,000 people remain missing as rescue teams race to find those stranded across the country. Authorities have recovered bodies from eight districts, but intermittent rain and fresh flood warnings are complicating operations. Families are gathering outside hospitals, clutching photographs and searching for signs of missing relatives among the unidentified dead.

The floods, triggered by an ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and hydropower projects, leaving communities facing a crisis.

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Families Await Answers

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said 583 foreigners and 83 security personnel are among those missing, while about 12,000 people have been rescued. The Bhotekoshi River carried floodwaters downstream, devastating northern and central Nepal.

Chitwan recorded 321 recovered bodies, followed by Nawalparasi East with 216 and Nawalparasi West with 170.

Hospitals are struggling to manage unidentified victims, with bodies being held at 21 facilities. Many are difficult to identify because they are badly decomposed or were recovered as partial remains. Only around 60 bodies have been handed to relatives, while nearly 700 have been buried after documentation.

Race Against Time

Rescuers are searching for 683 workers and employees at hydropower sites, many believed to be trapped inside tunnels. Specialist teams from India and China are assisting Nepalese forces. India’s tunnel rescue team has entered a tunnel at Chilime and reached 185 metres at Langtang despite difficult conditions.

Water, mud and debris are blocking tunnel entrances, while damaged roads and limited specialist equipment are slowing operations.

Nepal has issued fresh flood warnings across several districts. Nuwakot and Rasuwa face a high risk of flash flooding, while several other districts are under moderate-risk alerts.

Authorities are monitoring major rivers including the Koshi, Narayani, Bagmati, Karnali and Mahakali. A CCTV camera has been installed at Timure in Rasuwa to strengthen flood monitoring.

More than 21,300 security personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations. Helicopters continue to evacuate stranded residents and deliver supplies. Nineteen motorable bridges and several major roads have been washed away, disrupting transport links.

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