India's 4th Relief Flight Reaches Nepal With 11 Tonnes Of Aid; Tunnel Rescue, Forensic Experts Sent

India on Sunday sent its fourth relief flight to Kathmandu, carrying 11 tonnes of essential supplies and specialised personnel to support rescue and recovery efforts in Nepal following the August 26 Bhote Koshi River floods.

The latest consignment was announced by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and included blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

Specialised Teams Deployed

Along with humanitarian supplies, the aircraft brought a technical contingent trained and equipped for complex tunnel search and rescue operations.

A team of forensic experts carrying specialised equipment for DNA analysis also arrived in Nepal to assist local authorities in victim identification and forensic assessments.

The latest shipment is part of India's continuing efforts to provide technical, medical and material assistance to Nepal during the crisis.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to X to share the update on the fourth relief flight's arrival in Kathmandu.

"The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu. It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal’s ongoing rescue & relief operations," he wrote on X.

The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu.



It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal’s ongoing rescue & relief operations.



🇮🇳🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/LYWF5c719k — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 30, 2026

88 Indians Rescued

Rescue and relief operations have intensified following the catastrophic floods, with India increasing both land and air support.

According to official figures released by the Ministry of External Affairs, 88 Indian nationals have been rescued from flood-affected areas so far. Another 120 Indian nationals have successfully crossed into Nepal from China.

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India Sends Bridge Equipment

Jaishankar earlier highlighted India's infrastructure support, saying 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge had reached Nepal.

Equipment for seven more Bailey bridges will be dispatched shortly, along with technical teams for their swift installation to restore critical land connectivity.

With Sunday's dispatch, India has airlifted a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Kathmandu. The consignments include essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets and heavy technical equipment.

Jaishankar reiterated New Delhi's commitment to supporting Nepal through the relief and reconstruction phase.

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Nepal Issues Bhote Koshi Warning

Meanwhile, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday issued an urgent public safety warning after reports of a sudden increase in the roar and water flow of the Bhote Koshi River.

Authorities advised residents and relief teams in downstream settlements to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.