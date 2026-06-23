'Don't Turn Students' Careers Into Political Weapons': Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Pradhan confirmed NEET exam conducted smoothly, securely.

He outlined plans for comprehensive examination system reforms ahead.

Pradhan also criticised Rahul Gandhi for spreading exam misinformation.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the NEET examination was conducted smoothly and securely this year, thanking students, parents and officials for ensuring its successful completion. In an exclusive interview with ABP Live, he stressed that organising an examination of such scale was a significant challenge but had been achieved through collective effort. With CBSE results already declared, Pradhan said attention had now shifted to NEET results, assuring students that the outcome would be announced soon through a transparent and timely process. He also outlined plans for major reforms to India's examination system.

Exam Reforms Ahead

Pradhan said the government is working on comprehensive changes to strengthen the country's examination framework and make it more reliable, modern and transparent. According to the minister, feedback is being collected from various stakeholders, including students, parents and educators, to identify challenges and improve the overall system.

A key focus of the reforms will be the development of a more autonomous examination structure. Pradhan said the aim is to ensure greater independence and credibility in the conduct of examinations while enhancing efficiency across the process.

He also highlighted the importance of cyber security, noting that future examination systems must be equipped to tackle growing digital threats. The government, he said, is committed to building a robust framework capable of addressing emerging technological and cyber-related challenges.

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Attack On Rahul Gandhi

During the interview, Pradhan launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of engaging in negative politics and spreading misinformation about examinations and students.

The minister specifically referred to incidents in Karnataka and Nagpur, claiming Gandhi had misrepresented the facts. Pradhan alleged that several students missed examinations in Karnataka because of a Congress rally, while in the Nagpur case, the student concerned had voluntarily selected an examination centre in Abu Dhabi.

He argued that Gandhi's statements were not merely directed at him personally but were undermining confidence in the country's examination system. Pradhan said political disagreements should not come at the expense of students' futures.

"Rahul Gandhi is free to criticise me as much as he wants," the minister said, adding that students' careers and aspirations should never be used as tools for political battles.

Also Read: Bengaluru Police Say Late Start, Longer Route Led To Student Missing NEET Exam

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