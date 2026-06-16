NDA Moves Jharkhand MLAs To Hotel Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has shifted its MLAs to a hotel in Ranchi, triggering a fresh political sparring match with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The move comes two days before polling for two Rajya Sabha seats scheduled on 18 June. While BJP leaders maintain that the legislators are attending strategy meetings and training sessions related to the voting process, the JMM has claimed the decision reflects a lack of confidence within the NDA ranks.

NDA Huddles

The BJP said the decision to house MLAs at a hotel was taken during an NDA legislature party meeting held on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi confirmed that a series of meetings would be held ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal said the alliance would use the next two days to discuss strategy and familiarise newly elected legislators with the voting process.

According to Jaiswal, several MLAs are first-time members of the Assembly and a training programme has therefore been organised to explain the poll procedure.

Most NDA legislators had shifted to the hotel by the time the report was filed.

The NDA has fielded Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, who is being backed by the BJP.

JMM Jibe

The ruling JMM was quick to criticise the move, claiming it showed the BJP lacked faith in its own MLAs.

Senior JMM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji said Chief Minister Hemant Soren had not placed any restrictions on legislators from the ruling alliance because he trusted them completely.

A ruling alliance legislator also argued that the NDA did not have sufficient numbers in the Assembly to secure Nathwani’s victory unless cross-voting took place.

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Numbers Game

Three candidates are in the fray for the two Rajya Sabha seats. JMM has nominated Baidyanath Ram, while the Congress has fielded Pranav Jha. The BJP-backed Nathwani is contesting as an Independent candidate.

A candidate requires at least 28 first-preference votes to win.

The INDIA bloc currently enjoys a clear numerical advantage with 56 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. The alliance includes 34 JMM legislators, 16 from Congress, four from the RJD and two from CPI(ML) Liberation.

The NDA has 24 MLAs, comprising 21 BJP members and one each from the AJSU Party, JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas).

One Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of JMM founder Shibu Soren, while the second vacancy arose due to the completion of BJP leader Deepak Prakash’s term on June 21.

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