Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare

HomeNewsNarrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 03:00 PM (IST)

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had a narrow escape on Wednesday after the Air India flight he was traveling in experienced a failed landing attempt at Jaipur International Airport.

Flight AI-19, which departed from Delhi, encountered difficulties during its final descent into Jaipur. According to airport sources, the aircraft was forced to abort its first landing attempt due to an unstable approach.

Passengers reported a tense atmosphere inside the cabin as the plane descended toward the runway, only to suddenly pull back up and climb back into the sky. The pilot reportedly informed the passengers that the "go-around" was a precautionary measure necessitated by lack of a stabilized landing path.

Safe Landing on Second Try

The aircraft circled Jaipur airspace for approximately 10 minutes before the cockpit crew attempted a second landing. The plane eventually touched down safely on the runway, much to relief of passengers and crew.

Randhawa, who currently serves as AICC in-charge for Rajasthan, was in the city for high-level political meetings. Following the safe landing, he proceeded with his scheduled engagements, though sources close to the leader noted that the experience was "harrowing."

Technical Oversight

The "go-arounds" are a standard safety procedure in aviation to prevent accidents during shaky approaches, but this incident has highlighted the ongoing scrutiny over operational stability in domestic flights.

Air India has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the specific technical data of the unstable approach, but DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) is expected to review the flight’s digital logs as per standard protocol.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
