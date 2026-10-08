Veteran actor Nana Patekar, whose performances across Marathi and Hindi cinema spanned more than five decades, died at 5:20 AM on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His death prompted an outpouring of grief from political leaders and the film fraternity, with several remembering not only his contribution to cinema but also his work for rural communities and families affected by farmer suicides.

Gadkari Remembers Close Bond

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described Patekar's death as shocking and heartbreaking, while recalling the close friendship they shared. Gadkari highlighted the actor's ability to connect with audiences through his distinctive performances and dialogue delivery.

Gadkari said: "Nana and I shared very close and friendly relations. Through his powerful acting, Nana Patekar dominated the hearts of discerning audiences for over five decades via Marathi and Hindi cinema. With his distinctive style of dialogue delivery, he immortalized many characters in films and created his unique identity."

Gadkari also pointed to Patekar's social work through the Naam Foundation, particularly its initiatives involving water conservation and watershed management in rural Maharashtra. He said the actor's assistance to families of farmers who died by suicide had provided crucial support. "The work he did in the rural areas of Maharashtra in the fields of water conservation and watershed management through the 'Naam Foundation' is noteworthy and significant. The helping hand he extended to the families of farmers who committed suicide became a support for many families. Nana was not only an excellent artist-actor but also a personality sensitive towards society. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," he said.

Adhikari Hails Lasting Legacy

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called Patekar's death an "irreplaceable" loss to Indian cinema. He remembered the actor's intense performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Prahaar and Ab Tak Chhappan.

Adhikari said,"Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices. Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character. From the explosive power of Parinda, Krantiveer and Prahaar to the gripping intensity of Ab Tak Chhappan, his craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach."

Adhikari also recalled Patekar's humility and his association with social causes and rural communities.

"Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul," he remembered.

Yogi Calls Loss Irreplaceable

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Patekar, remembering him as an accomplished actor, theatre artist and social worker. He referred to the Padma Shri awardee's contribution to Indian cinema as well as his concern for society.

He said, "The demise of the renowned actor, powerful theatre artist, and sensitive social worker, Padma Shri Nana Patekar ji, is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art. Through his exceptional acting, he enriched Indian cinema and also expressed his commitment to society through his social concerns."

Yogi Adityanath also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for Patekar's family and admirers.

Sunetra Pawar Recalls Performances

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar described Patekar as a "titan of acting" and remembered the impact of his work from theatre to the big screen. She said, "A titan of acting has departed... The news of the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar has truly shaken me to the core. Nana, a beautiful confluence of authentic expression in acting and sensitive social awareness, immortalized countless characters through his powerful performances, from the stage to the silver screen."

She specifically mentioned Natsamrat, Krantiveer and Parinda while recalling his contribution to cinema.

"Through masterpieces like Natsamrat, Krantiveer, and Parinda, he left an indelible mark with his acting. Nana Patekar shared an extremely intimate and affectionate bond with Dada. Thus, the void left by his passing is especially heartbreaking for me and our family as well," she said.

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Actor Was Rushed To Hospital

According to an official confirmation from Manipal Hospital, Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, following which he was taken to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said medical teams attempted to revive the actor through prolonged cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted," he said.