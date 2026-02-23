Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews'Condolences To His Family And Supporters': PM Modi Mourns Mukul Roy’s Death

'Condolences To His Family And Supporters': PM Modi Mourns Mukul Roy’s Death

Mukul Roy, once Mamata Banerjee’s trusted aide and later a BJP leader, passed away in Kolkata at 71. PM Modi condoled his death and praised his contributions to public life.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 11:07 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former Union minister Mukul Roy, and said he will be remembered for his political experience and efforts to serve the society.

Roy died following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Kolkata this morning. He was 71.

"Pained by the passing of former Union Minister Shri Mukul Roy Ji. He will be remembered for his political experience and efforts to serve society. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on X.

Roy was once regarded as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's most trusted lieutenant and the TMC's principal strategist.

A former union minister and two-time Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, Roy's four-decade-long political journey saw his stints in the Congress, TMC and the BJP.

Related Video

AI SUMMIT Protest: Delhi Police Searching for Mukesh Sharma After Youth Congress Uproar at AI Summit

Also read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
News INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Condolences To His Family And Supporters': PM Modi Mourns Mukul Roy’s Death
'Condolences To His Family And Supporters': PM Modi Mourns Mukul Roy’s Death
India
CM Yogi Adityanath Arrives In Singapore, Meets Leaders And Investors To Boost UP Investment
CM Yogi Adityanath Arrives In Singapore, Meets Leaders And Investors To Boost UP Investment
News
AI Summit Shirtless Protest: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Youth Congress Worker in Gwalior
AI Summit Shirtless Protest: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Youth Congress Worker in Gwalior
World
Trump Signals Possible Military Escalation Against Iran If Nuclear Talks Collapse: Report
Trump Signals Possible Military Escalation Against Iran If Nuclear Talks Collapse: Report
Advertisement

Videos

AI SUMMIT Protest: Delhi Police Searching for Mukesh Sharma After Youth Congress Uproar at AI Summit
Political Row:
Bihar Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Reception Party in Patna’s Gopalpur Area
Nepal accident: 18 Dead After Passenger Bus Falls Into River in Dhading in Nepal
Political Row: Aiyar Tells Rahul to Step Aside, Backs Mamata as INDIA Bloc Chief
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget