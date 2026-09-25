MP Launches ‘Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva’, 351 Buses Flagged Off Across 7 Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhya Pradesh revived public bus transport after 21 years.

The service plans 15,000 buses covering 3,500 routes statewide.

Modern buses feature safety, online ticketing, and digital services.

Ministers stressed alternative fuels and substantial employment generation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday launched the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva, marking the revival of public bus transport services in the state after 21 years.

At a state-level programme held at BHEL Dussehra Maidan, Dr Yadav and Gadkari virtually flagged off 351 intercity and intracity buses across seven cities. After the event, the Chief Minister travelled by bus from BHEL Dussehra Maidan to the Chief Minister’s Residence after purchasing a ticket.

The new service aims to provide accessible, safe, modern and environment-friendly public transport while strengthening connectivity between urban and rural areas.

15,000 Buses Planned Across 3,500 Routes

Under the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva, more than 15,000 buses will be rolled out in phases across over 3,500 routes over the next five years.

The Transport Department said the initiative would extend transport services to 75% of gram panchayats, making travel more accessible to people in cities, towns and rural areas.

Modern bus stops, bus terminals and depots for private bus operators will also be developed across the state. The service will prioritise online ticketing as well as the use of electric and CNG buses.

A 24x7 customer care facility will be available to address passenger complaints and issues based on their feedback.

Safety Features, GPS Tracking And Online Ticketing

The new public transport system will include several passenger safety and monitoring features, including CCTV cameras, panic buttons, emergency doors, GPS tracking, online ticketing and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Arrangements have also been made for driver training and safety management.

Dr Yadav said that by 2029, saffron-coloured buses would be operating on all routes, providing connectivity to major cities, pilgrimage centres and metropolitan cities across the country.

Well-organised bus stands, bus stops and charging stations, along with an efficient control system, are also planned as part of the initiative.

Public Bus Services Restarted After 21 Years

Addressing the gathering, Dr Yadav said the launch coincided with Seva-Sankalp Month, being observed from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birth anniversary, as well as the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of Integral Humanism.

He said public bus transport services were being restarted in Madhya Pradesh after 21 years, describing the development as a new chapter in fulfilling the resolve to serve the people.

Dr Yadav said the state’s road transport network would also benefit people living in remote tribal areas. He added that a vast network of roads and highways was being developed across Madhya Pradesh with the support of Union Minister Gadkari.

Gadkari Says MP Has Revived Public Transport With Innovative Approach

Gadkari said Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had shown the path of serving the person at the last rung of society and described the launch of the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM e-Bus Sewa as an important step towards making transport facilities more accessible.

Recalling the earlier state transport services in Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari said there was a time when “everything except the bus bell would make a sound inside buses”.

He said the Madhya Pradesh Government had revived public transport with an innovative approach.

Madhya Pradesh has received 972 PM e-buses, Gadkari said, adding that there was a need to operate 25,000 electric AC buses in the state.

The Union Minister also said Madhya Pradesh currently has eight vehicle scrapping centres, while 21 more need to be established. Approval has been given for six additional operational testing centres.

According to Gadkari, 29 driving training centres have already been approved, while another 61 centres are now being provided.

Gadkari Highlights Employment Potential

Gadkari said there was considerable potential to generate employment through partnerships with cab aggregators. State governments would need to work in this direction, he said, adding that the initiative could provide employment to 4–5 million youth in Madhya Pradesh.

He also said governance was increasingly being evaluated on the basis of happiness indices and that the government was working towards providing people with a happier life through better roads, water, food and healthcare facilities.

Push For Alternative Fuels And Lower Import Dependence

Gadkari said reducing India’s dependence on imported petroleum products, diesel and gas worth ₹22 lakh crore was his mission.

He recalled that he had the privilege of flagging off the country’s first electric bus, car, scooter and auto-rickshaw.

The Union Minister said vehicles equipped with flex-fuel engines were being developed in India, with ethanol being used as fuel. India began using ethanol-blended petrol in 2022.

He said a report had indicated that the use of ethanol does not damage vehicles and has also improved their mileage.

Gadkari said farmers were now not only Annadatas but also Urjadataas — providers of energy.

Electric Mobility To Get Greater Push

Gadkari said electric mobility would help reduce expenditure on petrol and diesel and that poor people should also have access to electric air-conditioned buses.

He said it was his vision that fares on these buses should be 30% lower than those of diesel buses.

An initiative has also been launched to operate hydrogen-powered buses on 10 routes in the country.

Gadkari said all automobile companies would now manufacture vehicles with flex-fuel engines capable of using 100% ethanol.

He said farmers would produce ethanol from maize, helping reduce pollution, and referred to maize prices of ₹2,600 per quintal being received by farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to Gadkari, an alternative-fuel ecosystem would help create a model of economic self-reliance for the country.

Buses Designed For Senior Citizens, Persons With Disabilities

Gadkari said technology could be used to convert waste into wealth.

He said India had overtaken Japan to become the world’s third-largest automobile market and that the automobile industry would play a crucial role as the country’s economy is taken to the third position in the coming years.

A world-class body structure code has been implemented for manufacturing e-buses in the country, he said. Buses will now be registered only after inspection by testing agencies, with registration taking place after physical and video verification against the checklist.

Gadkari also said 17 RTO services have been digitised.

He added that all city buses had been designed keeping the convenience of persons with disabilities and senior citizens in mind.

Government Highlights Jobs And Development Initiatives

Dr Yadav said the state government was working towards service, good governance and welfare, adding that employment opportunities had been created for young people across sectors.

He said more than 85,000 government posts had been filled over the past year, while recruitment to 18,000 Police Department posts, along with teacher and assistant professor recruitment, was underway.

The Chief Minister said the state government would fill one lakh government posts during the current year.

He also said that under the Year of Farmer Welfare, people in the state had received the benefit of two river-linking projects — Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal.

The Chief Minister said poor and needy people were also being provided air ambulance services in the state.

‘Lokpath’ App To Provide Bus Timetables

Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh said the day marked a landmark for transport facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the Public Works Department had developed the Lokpath App for reporting and addressing potholes on roads and that it had also emerged as a smart travel partner for citizens.

The timetable of buses operating under Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva will also be available on the Lokpath App.

Gadkari reviewed construction work on ongoing highway projects in the state and approved the temporary closure of the Shahpura toll plaza.

351 Buses Flagged Off On Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti

Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh said the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM e-Bus Sewa were helping turn the transport aspirations of people in the state into reality.

He said 351 intercity and intracity buses had been gifted to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Singh said state transport services were being restarted after 21 years following a long-standing demand and described the launch as a historic day for the state.

State President and senior MLA Hemant Khandelwal said the service would strengthen bus connectivity between urban and rural areas and provide safe, convenient, modern and environment-friendly public transport.

He said the new service would connect gram panchayats with cities, benefiting farmers, labourers, youth, women and people from all sections of society.

MoU Exchanged For Service Operation

During the programme, an MoU for the operation of Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva was exchanged between Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Limited Managing Director Manish Singh and School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal Director Professor Dr Kailash Rao M.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the singing of the national song, Vande Mataram. Short films on Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM e-Bus Sewa were also screened.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Bhopal in-charge Minister Chaitanya Kashyap, Cooperative Minister Vishwas Sarang and Minister of State Krishna Gaur were present at the state-level programme.