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English NewsNewsMP CM Mohan Yadav Announces 10-Hour Daytime Power Supply For Farmers

MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces 10-Hour Daytime Power Supply For Farmers

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces 10-hour daytime power supply for farmers, alongside irrigation projects and measures to boost farm incomes.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New irrigation projects advance, creating local agriculture-based employment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said farmers in the state will receive 10 hours of electricity during the daytime in the coming period, as the government seeks to address concerns around irrigation and farm productivity. Speaking virtually at the Balram Krishi Mahotsav in Mauganj, Yadav also urged farmers to diversify beyond crop cultivation by taking up dairy farming and animal husbandry. He highlighted irrigation projects and agriculture-based industries as key areas for the newly formed district.

10-Hour Power Plan

Yadav said the state government was working to address difficulties faced by farmers and would ensure 10 hours of daytime electricity in the coming period.

He said farmers were increasingly adopting technologies and alternative farming practices to raise output while reducing costs. These include neem-coated urea, nano urea, improved seeds and natural farming.

Farmers in Mauganj are also experimenting with horticulture, including strawberries, black potatoes, specialised watermelon varieties and makhana. Fisheries, animal husbandry and food processing were also cited as activities that could provide additional sources of income.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Joins Three Other States

Irrigation Push

The Chief Minister said work on the Sitapur-Hanumana Pressurised Micro-Irrigation Scheme was progressing and would eventually provide irrigation to around 1.20 lakh hectares.

Mauganj has three major dams-Gaurama, Naina and Gada-while work is also under way on the Nayi Garhi Pressurised Micro-Irrigation Project.

Yadav said strengthening irrigation and agriculture-based industries could help create employment and self-employment opportunities for young people within the district, reducing the need to seek work elsewhere.

He also urged farmers to expand dairy production and said the government was promoting the Sanchi brand in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board. He asked farmers to use the initiative to increase milk production and household incomes.

Farmers Share Experiences

During the virtual programme, Yadav spoke with progressive farmers from Mauganj, including Jasman Patel, Tulsiram Pandey, Anita Mishra and Umashankar Tripathi, about agricultural innovations and issues affecting cultivation.

Yadav also greeted farmers and other participants on the occasion of Dol Gyaras and virtually offered prayers at Lord Bholenath Temple in Devtalab and Ashtabhuja Maharani Temple.

The programme comes as Mauganj, one of Madhya Pradesh’s newer districts, continues to develop its agricultural infrastructure and diversify its rural economy.

Also Read: ‘Government Will Pay Rs 5,000 Per Worker’: Mohan Yadav’s Big Employment Pitch

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Agriculture Mohan Yadav Farmers Madhya Pradesh
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