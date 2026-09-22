MP Cabinet Clears ₹13,790 Cr Package For Irrigation, Power, Sports And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP Cabinet approved ₹13,790 crore for state infrastructure development.

Three irrigation projects received ₹4,967 crore, expanding coverage.

Cleared 2,800 MW thermal power procurement and sports complexes.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the Mantralaya on Tuesday, approved financial proposals worth more than ₹13,790 crore for infrastructure development, agricultural expansion and administrative strengthening.

The Cabinet also cleared a series of proposals concerning sports and athletes, farmers, youth, the judicial system and the general public.

₹4,967.44 Cr For Three Irrigation Projects

Irrigation received a major push, with the Cabinet approving the continuation of three key projects for five years from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

The Jawad–Neemuch Pressurised Micro-Irrigation Project in Neemuch was allocated ₹4,197.58 crore, while ₹262.63 crore was approved for the Suthalia Irrigation Project and ₹507.23 crore for the Parvati-Rinsi Irrigation Project, both in Rajgarh.

Together, the three projects are expected to develop irrigation potential across an additional area of more than 88,000 hectares.

₹262.63 Cr For Suthalia Irrigation Project

The Cabinet approved ₹262.63 crore for continuation of the Suthalia Irrigation Project in Rajgarh from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

The project aims to develop irrigation potential over 40,000 hectares in Rajgarh district through micro-irrigation systems.

₹4,197.58 Cr For Jawad–Neemuch Project

The Cabinet approved ₹4,197.58 crore for continuation of the Jawad–Neemuch Pressurised Micro-Irrigation Project for five years.

Under the project, water will be supplied to agricultural fields through a pressurised micro-irrigation system. Its objectives include water conservation, expanding irrigation capacity and improving agricultural productivity through advanced pressurised micro-irrigation technology.

₹507.23 Cr For Parvati-Rinsi Project

The Cabinet also approved ₹507.23 crore for continuation of the Parvati-Rinsi Irrigation Project in Rajgarh for five years.

The project aims to create irrigation potential across 48,000 hectares in the district through dam construction.

2,800 MW Thermal Power Procurement Plan Cleared

The Cabinet approved a proposal from the Energy Department and MP Power Management Company Limited to initiate the procurement of 2,800 MW of thermal power through competitive bidding.

The procurement will follow the DBFOO model bidding documents issued by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It will cover existing and under-construction thermal power projects as well as proposed greenfield and brownfield projects in Madhya Pradesh.

The Cabinet's January 24, 2025 approval for procuring 900 MW of thermal power, which followed the cancellation of the related tender, will be subsumed into the new 2,800 MW procurement proposal.

The Managing Director of MP Power Management Company has been authorised to take further action in accordance with the approvals and orders of the Regulatory Commission.

₹962.50 Cr For Sports Complexes In 140 Constituencies

The Cabinet gave in-principle approval of ₹962.50 crore for the construction and operation of sports complexes in 140 Assembly constituencies under the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

The facilities will be called Chief Minister Sports Complexes.

It was also decided to construct a permanent helipad at the centre of the main ground of these complexes to facilitate the movement of helicopters under the PM Shri scheme.

Over ₹4,000 Cr For Judiciary And Legal Aid

The Cabinet approved financial provisions of more than ₹4,000 crore under the 16th Finance Commission for the functioning of the High Court (Charged), Family Courts, Gram Nyayalayas and the Legal Aid Board.

This includes ₹2,015.60 crore for continuation of the High Court (Charged) scheme under the Registrar, Madhya Pradesh High Court, from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

Another ₹1,000 crore was approved for continuation of the 'Establishment of Family Courts' scheme during the same period.

The Cabinet also cleared ₹554.61 crore for continuation of the Gram Nyayalaya Scheme under the 16th Finance Commission period. The funds will cover salaries and allowances of judicial officers and court employees posted in Gram Nyayalayas, along with office expenses.

A further ₹524 crore was approved for continuation of the Legal Aid and Legal Advice Board scheme under the Law Department for the 16th Finance Commission period.

₹969.87 Cr For Six Commercial Tax Schemes

The Cabinet approved ₹969.87 crore for continuation of six Commercial Tax Department schemes for five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The allocation includes ₹62 crore for the Sampada e-Registry Scheme, ₹664 crore for expenditure on sale of stamps, ₹175 crore for the cost of stamps, ₹12.50 crore for maintenance of departmental assets, ₹46.37 crore for the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme and ₹10 crore for construction and expansion of District/Sub-Registrar Office buildings.

13 New Posts At Government Dental College, Indore

The Cabinet approved 13 new teaching posts at Government Dental College, Indore.

The posts comprise one Professor, 10 Associate Professors and two Assistant Professors.

The expansion is aimed at increasing BDS seats from 63 to 100 and MDS seats from 35 to 44. The creation of these posts is expected to involve an annual expenditure of approximately ₹3.78 crore.

18 Posts For PHE Offices In Three Districts

The Cabinet approved the establishment of Public Health Engineering Department district offices in the newly formed districts of Maihar and Pandhurna, along with a Sub-Divisional Office in Chitrangi block of Singrauli district.

For Maihar, five new permanent posts were approved for the PHE district office, while two office assistants will be engaged through outsourcing. Development Block Uchhera will continue to remain under the PHE Sub-Division, Satna.

In Pandhurna, five new permanent posts were approved for the PHE district office, along with two outsourced office assistants.

For the proposed PHE Sub-Divisional Office in Chitrangi block of Singrauli, three new permanent posts were approved along with one outsourced office assistant.