Handshake, Then A Hug: Modi-Putin Meeting Begins At BRICS Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi, Putin aim for $100 billion trade by 2030.

Leaders discussed industrial cooperation, Indian products market access.

Nuclear, critical minerals, fertiliser supply, labour mobility explored.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have begun their bilateral meeting at Bharat Mandapam, with economic ties, industrial cooperation and infrastructure expected to feature prominently in the discussions. The meeting comes as India and Russia look to expand their longstanding partnership across several sectors. According to sources, the two leaders are expected to discuss the target of taking bilateral trade between the two countries to $100 billion by 2030.

Modi also gave Putin a warm welcome at the venue, embracing the Russian president before the two leaders began their talks. As part of the meeting, the Prime Minister presented Putin with a Russian edition of the Tamil classic 'Thirukkural', written by Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar.

India-Russia Trade Target Of $100 billion

The ambitious trade target is expected to be one of the key economic issues discussed during the bilateral engagement. India and Russia have been working to deepen their economic partnership, with the latest discussions likely to focus on expanding trade and identifying new areas for cooperation.

Sources indicate that the two sides may also examine ways to broaden industrial collaboration. Greater cooperation in manufacturing and other industrial sectors could form part of the effort to strengthen economic ties and create new avenues for bilateral business.

Railways & Tunnel Construction On Agenda

Infrastructure cooperation is another area that could receive attention during the meeting. According to sources, India and Russia may discuss expanding collaboration in the railway sector.

The two countries are also expected to explore cooperation in tunnel construction. Such partnerships could bring together technical expertise and industrial capabilities from both sides while opening up additional opportunities for infrastructure development.

More Skilled Indian Workers In Russia

The availability and movement of skilled workers is also likely to feature in the discussions between Modi and Putin. Sources said the two leaders may discuss increasing the number of skilled Indian workers employed in Russia.

The issue assumes significance as economic engagement between the two countries expands into new sectors. Greater participation by Indian skilled professionals could further strengthen commercial and people-to-people links between India and Russia.

PM Modi Gifts Putin Russian Edition Of 'Thirukkural'

The meeting also featured an important cultural gesture, with Modi presenting Putin with a Russian-language edition of 'Thirukkural', the celebrated work attributed to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar.

'Thirukkural' is an ancient collection of couplets written in Tamil. Thiruvalluvar is traditionally regarded as its author, although the precise period of its composition remains debated, with estimates ranging from the second century BCE to the sixth century CE.

The work addresses a wide range of themes connected with human life and society. By presenting its Russian edition to Putin, Modi also highlighted the cultural dimension of India's engagement with Russia alongside the broader political and economic discussions taking place between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss an ambitious expansion of the India-Russia economic partnership during their bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Friday, with the target of taking bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 likely to be a key focus, sources said.

The talks are expected to build on discussions at the first INNOPROM India 2026 industrial exhibition, being held in New Delhi from September 9 to 11. India and Russia have set a target of taking bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, with New Delhi also seeking greater Russian investment and expanded market access for Indian products.

Industrial Cooperation, Market Access In Focus

The two leaders are likely to review ways to deepen industrial cooperation, including through INNOPROM India, which is aimed at creating new business-to-business opportunities between companies from the two countries, sources said.

The discussions are also expected to focus on expanding Indian exports and improving access for Indian products to the Russian market.

Industrial cooperation is expected to be another important pillar of the Modi-Putin discussions. The two sides are likely to explore greater collaboration in the railway sector, tunnelling and infrastructure, besides developing an integrated steel value chain.

India and Russia have already been discussing cooperation in railway infrastructure, including the Vande Bharat project and signalling equipment. Their recent industrial cooperation talks also covered mining, aluminium, critical minerals and industrial equipment.

The steel sector is emerging as another area for deeper engagement, with opportunities spanning raw materials, metallurgical technologies, speciality steel, research and development, and advanced steel technologies. The two countries held a dedicated session on the steel value chain during INNOPROM India this week.

Nuclear Cooperation

Civil nuclear cooperation is also expected to figure prominently, with the two sides looking at ways to strengthen collaboration across the nuclear fuel cycle and provide life-cycle support for nuclear projects, sources said.

The discussions come as India and Russia seek to expand their longstanding cooperation in civilian nuclear energy, including through greater localisation and deeper industrial participation.

Skilled Workforce, Critical Minerals

The two sides are also likely to discuss expanding cooperation in mobility and skilled labour, including increasing the movement of Indian skilled workers to Russia, sources said.

Critical minerals and rare earths are another emerging area of cooperation. India is looking to diversify supplies of minerals needed for strategic and high-technology industries, while Russia could become a significant partner in minerals that are not readily available domestically.

Indian and Russian officials have already discussed cooperation in rare earths, lithium, titanium and other critical minerals.

Fertiliser Supplies, Joint Ventures

Fertiliser cooperation is expected to receive particular attention, given Russia's importance as a supplier to India. Sources said the two countries are looking at strategic joint-venture projects to strengthen cooperation and ensure long-term supplies.

Russia supplied around 6 million tonnes of mineral fertilisers to India last year, according to Russian officials, while shipments increased by another 20% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier. Russian companies are also exploring joint production facilities in India.

The Modi-Putin meeting comes as India seeks to broaden its economic engagement with Russia beyond traditional areas such as energy and defence.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has called for faster progress towards the $100 billion trade target, while highlighting opportunities for Indian pharmaceuticals, auto components and food products in the Russian market.