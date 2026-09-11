Modi-Pezeshkian Meet In Delhi: What Did The Two Leaders Discuss?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi met Iranian President amidst West Asia tensions.

Modi stressed dialogue, regional stability, and navigation freedom.

Pezeshkian highlighted global uncertainty, urged BRICS economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting took place amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the safety of Indian sailors also emerging as an issue at the BRICS Business Forum.

What Did Modi And Pezeshkian Discuss?

The Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi met Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. This was the second meeting between the two leaders in less than two weeks.

The two leaders had previously met on August 31 in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

During their meeting, Modi and Pezeshkian discussed various aspects of bilateral relations. The Prime Minister appreciated Iran's regular and high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite challenging circumstances.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia.

PM Modi reiterated that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also stressed continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, freedom of navigation and trade, and the safety of maritime travellers.

Pezeshkian's Message At BRICS Business Forum

Earlier, speaking at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Session, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the world is going through one of its most difficult times.

He said geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and the increasing use of economic instruments to exert political pressure have further complicated the economic environment, exacerbating the country's role.

Pezeshkian raised the question of how BRICS should respond to these challenges.

"We believe that BRICS' true strength is not limited to the size of its member countries' economies, but is most clearly manifested when these capabilities are translated into networks of trade, investment, and joint financing," he said.

He stressed the need to move from potential cooperation to actual, operational cooperation.

Why Is The Modi-Pezeshkian Meeting Important?

The meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian comes against the backdrop of West Asian tensions, strategic connectivity and energy security.

The meeting took place as the Middle East grapples with conflicts involving Israel and the United States. Iran has expressed hope that India will use its diplomatic influence to open avenues for dialogue.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has also had an impact.

India and Iran are also emphasising stronger economic cooperation by reducing dependence on the dollar. Continued cooperation between the two countries is needed on strategic issues related to Chabahar port and regional trade.

Meanwhile, photos have emerged from Stand with Iran, where Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will meet religious leaders, intellectuals and business leaders from India. Tributes were also paid to the children killed in Minab.