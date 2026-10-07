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Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been appointed as an adviser to the West Bengal government’s Information and Cultural Affairs Department, with the rank of a Cabinet minister. The appointment was made by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday and will take effect immediately until further orders. The state government has issued an official notification confirming the decision, which gives the veteran actor a formal role in the department overseeing West Bengal’s cultural and film-related affairs.

Cabinet-Rank Appointment

According to the notification issued by the state’s Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, Chakraborty has been appointed as an adviser to the Information and Cultural Affairs Department with a status equivalent to that of a Cabinet minister.

The order stated that the Governor was pleased to appoint Chakraborty to the position with immediate effect and until further orders. It added that the notification had been issued in the public interest with the approval of the competent authority.

The appointment means Chakraborty will hold Cabinet minister rank while serving in his advisory role. The Information and Cultural Affairs Department falls directly under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Chakraborty, one of Bengali cinema’s most prominent actors, has also been associated with the BJP’s political activities in the state. His new government role gives him a formal position in an area closely linked to West Bengal’s film and cultural landscape.

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Focus On Bengal’s Film Heritage

The appointment comes as the state government seeks to place greater emphasis on West Bengal’s cultural and cinema sectors. The decision was announced by Adhikari during an event linked to celebrations marking the birth centenary of legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar.

The state government has been presenting the centenary celebrations as part of a broader effort to highlight Bengal’s rich film heritage and cultural identity. The initiative also aims to strengthen the state’s position as an important cultural and cinematic centre.

Chakraborty’s appointment comes against this backdrop, giving the veteran actor a role in the government’s cultural affairs at a time when efforts are being made to promote the state’s contribution to Indian cinema.

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