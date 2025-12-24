Kamran Saeed Usmani, head of the youth wing of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (PML), has issued threats to India over Bangladesh’s sovereignty. In a video message, Usmani said, according to reports.

"If India attacks Bangladesh’s autonomy, or if anyone dares to cast an evil eye on Bangladesh, then remember that the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces, and our missiles are not far away."

As per NDTV reports, The statement comes amid rising regional tensions, with Usmani asserting that Pakistan remains vigilant against what he calls India’s attempts to interfere in Bangladesh.

Claims of Conspiracies in the Region

Usmani further alleged that Muslim youth are increasingly alert to India’s regional strategies. He claimed these "conspiracies" take multiple forms:

"Whether it is in the form of cutting off the waters of Bangladesh, whether it is in the form of sedition, whether it is in the form of making a Muslim fight against a Muslim."

He emphasised that Pakistan would actively oppose any effort to impose what he described as India's "Akhand Bharat ideology" on Bangladesh.

Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties and India’s Response

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with Pakistan. He said that both nations should promote youth exchanges and cultural programmes to foster better people-to-people connections. Yunus added that he has always preferred closer cooperation to explore trade and business opportunities.

In response to the tensions, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement rejecting the allegations, stating it "completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents."