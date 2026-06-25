MEA Passport Remark Sparks Row; Government Says 'It Has Never Been Proof Of Citizenship'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MEA stated passports are travel documents, not citizenship proof.

Government clarified this is long-standing law, not new policy.

Passports Act 1967 allows issuance to non-citizens too.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) found itself at the centre of a social media storm after a senior official said during Passport Seva Divas that an Indian passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship. The remark prompted widespread confusion, with many questioning whether passports, Aadhaar cards or voter ID cards can legally establish Indian citizenship. However, the statement did not signal a change in policy. Instead, it reiterated a legal position that has existed for decades under Indian law.

Government Clarification

According to Hindustan Times report, quoting senior MEA officials, the government clarified that it was not announcing a new rule but restating the existing legal framework. Officials said an Indian passport has always been regarded as a travel document rather than conclusive proof of citizenship. This distinction is rooted in the Passports Act, 1967, and is not a recent interpretation.

What Section 20 Means

Section 20 of the Act allows the Central Government, in exceptional circumstances and where it considers it to be in the public interest, to issue a passport or travel document even to a person who is not an Indian citizen. As a result, while passports are ordinarily issued to Indian citizens, the law does not treat the document itself as the final legal proof of citizenship.

The same principle has also been recognised by the Bombay High Court. In a 2013 judgment, the court observed that possession of a passport alone does not conclusively establish that a person is an Indian citizen.

Also Read: Passport Is Travel Document, Not Proof Of Citizenship; MEA Highlights Visa-Free Access For Indians

How Citizenship Is Determined

Indian citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, which sets out five ways in which citizenship may be acquired: by birth, descent, registration, naturalisation and incorporation of territory. The conditions for citizenship by birth have changed over time, depending on the date of birth and the citizenship status of a person's parents.

People who acquire citizenship through registration or naturalisation are issued a Citizenship Certificate. Those who are citizens by birth or descent generally do not receive such a certificate, with their citizenship determined under the provisions of the Citizenship Act and related legal records.

While passports, Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and PAN cards are important official documents, they serve different legal purposes.

Also Read: If Not Passport Or Aadhaar, What Is The Real Proof Of Indian Citizenship? The Answer May Surprise You