US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on Tuesday as New Delhi and Washington moved closer to finalising a trade deal, days after US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on imports from the world’s largest democracy. Rubio visited Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. The visit comes amid efforts by the two countries to strengthen economic ties and address ongoing differences in their relationship.

“Welcome to Mumbai, Secretary Rubio,” the US embassy in India posted on social media shortly after the top American diplomat landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the financial capital.

Rubio’s Two-City Visit Includes Key Meetings

During his two-day visit to Mumbai and Jamnagar in western India, Rubio is scheduled to meet government and business leaders. After arriving in Mumbai, he is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later on Tuesday.

Rubio’s Mumbai engagements also include laying a wreath at the Taj memorial to honour the victims of the November 26, 2008, terror attacks. The attacks claimed more than 160 lives, including six American nationals.

The US Secretary of State will also attend a reception marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. His visit includes a large business delegation, with discussions expected to focus significantly on expanding economic engagement between India and the United States.

India-US Trade Deal Nears Completion

The visit comes as officials from both countries have indicated that a comprehensive trade agreement is close to completion. In recent days, Rubio and other officials have said the deal is almost finalised, raising the possibility that it could be signed during his India visit. The presence of a sizeable business delegation is expected to add an economic focus to the discussions. Finalising the agreement would mark a significant step in efforts by New Delhi and Washington to deepen bilateral trade ties.

However, the timing and final terms of any agreement remain dependent on the outcome of negotiations between the two sides.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Along with CM Devendra Fadnavis, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai. US Ambassador Sergio Gor is also with them. https://t.co/q705Y6XdGR — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

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Trump Waives Potential Tariffs Over Russian Oil Purchases

A potential hurdle in India-US trade negotiations was removed last Friday when Trump waived potential tariffs intended to penalise New Delhi for its extensive purchases of Russian crude oil.

Legislation signed by Trump in September authorises his administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest importers of Russian oil. India ranks second on that list after China, making the issue a significant point of concern for New Delhi.

The waiver came days before Rubio’s arrival, as the two countries continued efforts to reach a trade agreement.

Jaishankar-Rubio Talks To Focus On Strategic Partnership

Rubio’s visit takes place against the backdrop of persistent strains in India-US relations, even as both countries seek to advance their broader strategic partnership.

During his previous visit to India in May, Rubio held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar. He also attended a meeting of Quad foreign ministers.

In their meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, Jaishankar and Rubio are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.