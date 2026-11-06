Marathwada Water Grid Project: Rs 20,000 Crore JICA Loan Likely, Fadnavis Sets 2029 Deadline

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First phase targets four districts, integrating modern earthquake-resistant technology.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to fast-track the Marathwada Water Grid Project, aimed at providing a permanent solution to the region's water shortage and making it drought-free. He has asked officials to immediately upload the project's preliminary report and expedite the process of submitting it to the Union government's Department of Economic Affairs.

Fadnavis issued the directions during a high-level meeting with a senior delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. The meeting reviewed the proposed water grid as well as other infrastructure projects being undertaken jointly by Maharashtra and Japan.

The ambitious project is expected to receive financial assistance of approximately ₹20,000 crore from JICA.

Marathwada Water Grid: Four Districts To Benefit In First Phase

The Water Grid Project aims to address the uneven distribution of water across Marathwada by transferring water from dams with surplus storage to reservoirs in drought-prone areas through closed pipelines. A dual-flow system will be developed for this purpose.

The first phase will cover four districts — Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv. Under the plan, the Jayakwadi, Majalgaon, Manjra, Ujani, Lower Terna and Lower Manar dams will be interconnected.

The project envisages the construction of approximately 3,095 km of main and auxiliary pipelines, along with 15 water purification stations. It is expected to directly benefit around 10 million people.

JICA Positive On ₹20,000 Crore Loan

The estimated cost of the water grid across all eight districts is approximately ₹25,056 crore. JICA has responded positively to the proposal to provide a loan of around ₹20,000 crore for the first phase.

As Latur and Dharashiv fall in earthquake-prone areas, the project will incorporate Japan's modern earthquake-resistant technology. The proposed infrastructure will include ductile iron pipes, modern pumping systems and a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

The project is also expected to ensure a sustainable water supply to industrial areas, including Auric City, Shendra-Bidkin and Waluj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Project Management Consultant, DPR To Be Finalised

The appointment of a project management consultant and preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be expedited with JICA's support. The state government has set a target of completing the project's construction by 2029.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra would further strengthen its partnership with Japan for infrastructure development, particularly in water, transportation, environment and modern technology. He assured the Japanese delegation that the state government would extend all necessary support to the projects.

Maharashtra, Japan To Collaborate On AVGC Sector

The meeting also discussed cooperation in the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector. Initiatives involving Japanese companies and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) are being pursued to expand Maharashtra's presence in the global AVGC industry.

As part of the collaboration, a 'Manga Caravan' is scheduled to be held in Mumbai in February. Fadnavis welcomed the initiative.

The meeting was attended by Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, Minister of State Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister Pravinsinh Pardeshi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department Parag Jain Nainutiya, and Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department Vikas Chandra Rastogi.

Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Member Secretary Amgothhu Naik and 'Mitra' department head Dr Sanjay Belsare were also present. The Japanese delegation included Consul General of Japan in India Hitomi Sato, Consul General of Japan Kenji Takagi and JICA India Office Chief Representative Takuro Takeuchi.