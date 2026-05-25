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HomeNewsMann Reacts To Raghav Chadha Exit, Compares Him With Arun Jaitley, Manmohan Singh

Mann Reacts To Raghav Chadha Exit, Compares Him With Arun Jaitley, Manmohan Singh

Bhagwant Mann dismissed AAP leaders joining BJP, saying parties aligning with BJP eventually decline politically.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 May 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mann counters allegations about Rajya Sabha nominations for money.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday played down the exit of several Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs who recently joined the BJP, saying political “ups and downs” are common and that individuals are never bigger than the organisation. Speaking to NDTV, Mann said the party would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on the basis of its governance record. He also launched a sharp attack on parties aligning with the BJP, claiming several political outfits that partnered with the saffron party eventually declined politically. His remarks come amid growing churn within AAP’s Punjab unit.

‘Organisation Bigger’

Responding to questions on senior leaders leaving AAP, Mann said movement in politics was natural and insisted the party remained focused on governance and public outreach.

He said AAP would approach voters in the 2027 Assembly elections based on its work in Punjab and added that parties that joined hands with the BJP had historically suffered politically.

Mann On Raghav Chadha

Asked about Raghav Chadha, Mann said the former AAP leader had little direct connection with the people of Punjab. He noted that many leaders enter the Rajya Sabha after losing elections and cited examples including late BJP leader Arun Jaitley and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Mann said leaders elected directly by the public carry a different political weight and claimed voters often do not re-elect representatives who resign after winning elections.

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Harbhajan Row

The Punjab Chief Minister also responded to allegations made by former cricketer and ex-AAP MP Harbhajan Singh regarding Rajya Sabha nominations allegedly being given in exchange for money.

“Ask Bhajji himself how much money was taken from him,” Mann said in a sharp counterattack.

Last month, seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal and Sandeep Pathak, left the party and joined the BJP.

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Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh
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