Manipur Census Put On Hold; NRC Implementation Demand Discussed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union government defers Manipur census after NRC update demands.

Amit Shah chaired meeting, deciding to defer Manipur census.

Chief Minister thanked PM Modi, Shah, and BJP president.

The Union government on Monday deferred the census exercise in Manipur, following demands from civil society organisations for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be updated before the exercise is conducted, according to an official statement.

The decision came a day before the house-listing phase of the census was scheduled to begin in the state on September 1, PTI news agency reported.

The decision to put the exercise on hold was taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the situation in Manipur, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

NRC Demand Discussed At High-Level Meeting

The meeting discussed the demand raised by people in Manipur to defer the census exercise in the state until the NRC is implemented, the statement said.

It said the meeting agreed to defer the proposed census exercise in Manipur, taking into consideration the feelings and aspirations of the people of the state.

Manipur Governor Thanks Nitin Nabin

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for listening to the voices of the people and fulfilling their aspirations.

He also thanked BJP president Nitin Nabin for his continuous support in fulfilling the wishes of the people of Manipur, according to the statement.

Singh appreciated the efforts of leaders of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) and a delegation of BJP MLAs who had recently campaigned in New Delhi for the implementation of the NRC in Manipur.