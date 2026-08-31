Manipur Census Put On Hold; NRC Implementation Demand Discussed

The Union government deferred the census in Manipur due to demands from civil society organisations. They requested the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be updated before the census.
Manipur Census Deferred After Amit Shah-Led Meeting On NRC Demand
The Union govt has deferred the Manipur census exercise following demands to update the NRC first. The decision came ahead of the September 1 house-listing phase after Amit Shah’s review meeting.
- Union government defers Manipur census after NRC update demands.
- Amit Shah chaired meeting, deciding to defer Manipur census.
- Chief Minister thanked PM Modi, Shah, and BJP president.
The Union government on Monday deferred the census exercise in Manipur, following demands from civil society organisations for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be updated before the exercise is conducted, according to an official statement.
The decision came a day before the house-listing phase of the census was scheduled to begin in the state on September 1, PTI news agency reported.
The decision to put the exercise on hold was taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the situation in Manipur, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
NRC Demand Discussed At High-Level Meeting
The meeting discussed the demand raised by people in Manipur to defer the census exercise in the state until the NRC is implemented, the statement said.
It said the meeting agreed to defer the proposed census exercise in Manipur, taking into consideration the feelings and aspirations of the people of the state.
Manipur Governor Thanks Nitin Nabin
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials attended the meeting.
Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for listening to the voices of the people and fulfilling their aspirations.
He also thanked BJP president Nitin Nabin for his continuous support in fulfilling the wishes of the people of Manipur, according to the statement.
Singh appreciated the efforts of leaders of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) and a delegation of BJP MLAs who had recently campaigned in New Delhi for the implementation of the NRC in Manipur.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was the census exercise in Manipur deferred?
When was the decision to postpone the census made?
The decision was made on Monday, just one day before the house-listing phase of the census was scheduled to begin in Manipur on September 1.
Who made the final decision to defer the census in Manipur?
The decision was taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi. The meeting assessed the situation in Manipur.