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English NewsNewsMamata Banerjee’s Niece Found Dead At Her Home In West Bengal's Birbhum

Mamata Banerjee’s Niece Found Dead At Her Home In West Bengal's Birbhum

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s niece, Bristi Mukherjee, 28, was found dead at her residence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Tuesday. Mukherjee’s body was recovered from a room on the second floor of her home in Kusumba village in the Rampurhat area this afternoon, a senior police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

“An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries,” police said.

According to family members, Mukherjee had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past few years.

The family also said she had lost her job following a Supreme Court order that cancelled recruitments in government-aided schools in West Bengal amid allegations of corruption in the recruitment process.

Police are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the death. Further details are expected after the post-mortem examination and completion of the preliminary investigation.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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