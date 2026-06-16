Mamata Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Against Suvendu Adhikari’s Bhabanipur Victory

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has challenged her defeat from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in the Calcutta High Court. On 16 June, Banerjee filed an election petition against the result. The former Chief Minister unexpectedly arrived at the High Court and signed the petition documents. She was accompanied by MPs Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee.

Court Challenge

According to reports, Banerjee visited the Calcutta High Court to sign documents related to the petition challenging the Assembly election result from Bhabanipur. The petition was formally filed on 16 June.

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Defeat By 15,000 Votes

Bhabanipur witnessed a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious from the constituency and became the first Chief Minister from the BJP government in the state.

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Banerjee was defeated by nearly 15,000 votes in what was described as a closely fought contest. Adhikari secured 73,917 votes, while Banerjee received 58,812 votes.