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HomeNewsMamata Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Against Suvendu Adhikari’s Bhabanipur Victory

Mamata Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Against Suvendu Adhikari’s Bhabanipur Victory

Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging Suvendu Adhikari’s Bhabanipur election victory and filing the plea herself.

Reported By : Vinita Bhat | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 03:43 PM (IST)

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has challenged her defeat from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in the Calcutta High Court. On 16 June, Banerjee filed an election petition against the result. The former Chief Minister unexpectedly arrived at the High Court and signed the petition documents. She was accompanied by MPs Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee.

Court Challenge

According to reports, Banerjee visited the Calcutta High Court to sign documents related to the petition challenging the Assembly election result from Bhabanipur. The petition was formally filed on 16 June.

Also Read: ED Grills Abhishek Banerjee For Over 11 Hours In Bengal School Recruitment Case

Defeat By 15,000 Votes

Bhabanipur witnessed a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious from the constituency and became the first Chief Minister from the BJP government in the state.

Also Read: Congress Alleges Amit Shah Engineered Split In TMC To Strengthen NDA In Lok Sabha

Banerjee was defeated by nearly 15,000 votes in what was described as a closely fought contest. Adhikari secured 73,917 votes, while Banerjee received 58,812 votes.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Breaking News ABP Live Mamata Banerjee .TMC
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