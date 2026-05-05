Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri alleges Mamata Banerjee banned him from West Bengal.

Agnihotri claims his films 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Bengal Files' faced restrictions.

He states trailer launches and screenings were blocked, and he was attacked.

Agnihotri congratulates Bengal voters after a significant political shift.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shared his reaction after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in West Bengal, winning 207 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured just 80 seats. This marks a major shift in the state’s political landscape.

Agnihotri claimed that he was “cancelled” in the state and alleged that he was not allowed to enter it. He further claimed that the trailer launch of his film was also blocked. He added that despite the challenges, his team managed to showcase the film to audiences in limited ways and continued their efforts “in their own way”.

‘Mamata Banerjee Cancelled Me In West Bengal’

“Never again,” Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote in all caps on X (formerly Twitter). He alleged that Mamata Banerjee had barred him from entering West Bengal following the release of The Kashmir Files.

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“For those who don’t know, Mamata Banerjee cancelled me in Bengal after the release of The Kashmir Files. The film was removed from cinemas, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal,” he wrote.

He further claimed that the trailer launch of his film The Bengal Files was also blocked in the state.

“Last year, she banned The Bengal Files completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was effectively cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor,” he alleged.

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Agnihotri added that despite the restrictions, his team continued to screen the film in limited, unofficial ways during the election period. He concluded by congratulating voters in Bengal, saying, “Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high.”

NEVER AGAIN.



For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal.



Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our… pic.twitter.com/9JzHU2lgwE — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 5, 2026

Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee contested from the Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal but lost to BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Despite this, she refused to resign as Chief Minister, stating that the elections were not “fair”.

“We have not been defeated. I will not resign. The question of visiting Raj Bhawan does not arise,” Banerjee said during a press briefing.

Under constitutional provisions, if she refuses to resign, the Governor may initiate proceedings and request her to resign. Her tenure is expected to conclude on May 7.