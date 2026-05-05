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HomeNews‘Mamata Cancelled Me In Bengal’: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To TMC’s Defeat; Claims He Was ‘Attacked, Assaulted’

‘Mamata Cancelled Me In Bengal’: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To TMC’s Defeat; Claims He Was ‘Attacked, Assaulted’

The Kashmir Files director and producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has levelled serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 May 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri alleges Mamata Banerjee banned him from West Bengal.
  • Agnihotri claims his films 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Bengal Files' faced restrictions.
  • He states trailer launches and screenings were blocked, and he was attacked.
  • Agnihotri congratulates Bengal voters after a significant political shift.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shared his reaction after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in West Bengal, winning 207 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured just 80 seats. This marks a major shift in the state’s political landscape.

Agnihotri claimed that he was “cancelled” in the state and alleged that he was not allowed to enter it. He further claimed that the trailer launch of his film was also blocked. He added that despite the challenges, his team managed to showcase the film to audiences in limited ways and continued their efforts “in their own way”.

‘Mamata Banerjee Cancelled Me In West Bengal’

“Never again,” Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote in all caps on X (formerly Twitter). He alleged that Mamata Banerjee had barred him from entering West Bengal following the release of The Kashmir Files.

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“For those who don’t know, Mamata Banerjee cancelled me in Bengal after the release of The Kashmir Files. The film was removed from cinemas, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal,” he wrote.

He further claimed that the trailer launch of his film The Bengal Files was also blocked in the state.

“Last year, she banned The Bengal Files completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was effectively cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor,” he alleged.

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Agnihotri added that despite the restrictions, his team continued to screen the film in limited, unofficial ways during the election period. He concluded by congratulating voters in Bengal, saying, “Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high.”

Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee contested from the Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal but lost to BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Despite this, she refused to resign as Chief Minister, stating that the elections were not “fair”.

“We have not been defeated. I will not resign. The question of visiting Raj Bhawan does not arise,” Banerjee said during a press briefing.

Under constitutional provisions, if she refuses to resign, the Governor may initiate proceedings and request her to resign. Her tenure is expected to conclude on May 7.

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Vivek Agnihotri claim happened to him in West Bengal?

Vivek Agnihotri claimed he was 'cancelled' in West Bengal, with his film The Kashmir Files removed from cinemas and his film The Bengal Files banned.

Why was Vivek Agnihotri allegedly not allowed to enter West Bengal?

He alleged that Mamata Banerjee barred him from entering West Bengal after the release of The Kashmir Files and banned his film, The Bengal Files.

Were there other challenges faced by Vivek Agnihotri's team in West Bengal?

Yes, his team claimed their trailer launch was blocked, they were attacked, assaulted, and dozens of FIRs were filed against him.

How did Vivek Agnihotri's team screen films despite restrictions?

Despite the restrictions, his team managed to screen films in limited, unofficial ways during the election period.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Election Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Mamata Banerjee WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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