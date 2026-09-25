Maharashtra Delegation Explores Ai And Technology Partnerships At Tech In Asia Singapore

A senior delegation from the Government of Maharashtra participated in the Tech in Asia (TIA) Conference in Singapore, where government representatives engaged with technology companies, investors, entrepreneurs and enterprise leaders from across the region.

Virendra Singh, IAS, Secretary, Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department, Government of Maharashtra, and Dr Shrikant Patil, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), represented the state at the conference.

The event brought together more than 1,500 enterprise leaders, AI builders, technology executives, investors and innovators. This year's conference was held under the theme ‘Lead the Enterprise AI Era’, with discussions centred on the use of Artificial Intelligence in businesses, technology-led transformation and ways to move emerging technologies from trials to wider adoption.

Maharashtra Focuses On AI And Technology Growth

During the conference, Singh spoke about the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies in Maharashtra's development plans. He highlighted the state's technology ecosystem and the opportunities for AI-driven growth across different sectors.

Singh also discussed the role of government in creating an environment that can support innovation, investment and the adoption of new technologies. He underlined the vision and support of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis towards strengthening the state's technology and AI ecosystem and encouraging technology-led development.

The delegation's participation also provided an opportunity to present Maharashtra's technology and innovation priorities to an international audience.

Startup And Innovation Ecosystem In Focus

Dr Shrikant Patil outlined the state's efforts to support startups and innovators through policy measures, incentives and ecosystem-building initiatives.

He highlighted steps being taken to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation while creating opportunities for startups to expand their operations. The discussions also focused on the importance of closer collaboration between government and industry in developing a stronger startup ecosystem.

According to the delegation, such collaboration can help emerging businesses access the support and networks needed as they move through different stages of growth.

Discussions Explore International Collaboration

The conference enabled the Maharashtra delegation to interact with technology companies, investors, entrepreneurs and enterprise leaders from different markets.

Discussions covered potential areas of collaboration involving Artificial Intelligence, enterprise technology, startups, innovation and digital transformation. The participation also created opportunities for the state to connect with organisations and investors working on emerging technologies and enterprise applications.

The delegation attended the conference following an invitation from Ashrayu Media, the India Partner of Tech in Asia. The organisation served as a link between Indian government representatives and the technology conference in Southeast Asia.

Ashrayu Media Highlights Maharashtra's Global Outreach

Sudhakar Adapa, Chairman of Ashrayu Media, spoke about the participation of the Maharashtra delegation and its role in presenting the state's technology ecosystem to an international audience.

Reflecting on the engagement, Sudhakar Adapa, Chairman of Ashrayu Media remarked, “we are glad to have hosted the delegation here in Singapore. The presence of senior government officials provided a key opportunity to showcase Maharashtra’s technology and innovation ecosystem to a global audience. Maharashtra has a strong foundation in technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation and platforms such as Tech in Asia provide an opportunity to present the state’s vision to a global audience and build meaningful connections between government, industry, startups, and investors. We thank the Hbl. Chief Minister for sending the delegation to TIA, and we are glad that we were instrumental in bridging this vital connection."

The participation of Maharashtra officials at the Singapore conference comes as the state continues to focus on technology, Artificial Intelligence, startups and innovation as part of its broader development agenda.