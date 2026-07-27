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Madras HC Cancels Vijay's Order Granting Jobs To Families Of Karur Stampede Victims
The Madras High Court has cancelled the government appointment orders issued to the families of the 41 people who died in a stampede during a TVK in Tamil Nadu last year.
Tamil Nadu | The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has struck down the Tamil Nadu government's Government Orders (GOs) granting compassionate appointments to the kin of victims of the Karur stampede. pic.twitter.com/tSQQIvJydD— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
The appointments, made on compassionate grounds by the CM Vijay-led government, were set aside after the court heard a petition challenging the decision.
Further details are awaited.
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