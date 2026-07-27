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English NewsNewsMadras HC Cancels Vijay's Order Granting Jobs To Families Of Karur Stampede Victims

Madras HC Cancels Vijay's Order Granting Jobs To Families Of Karur Stampede Victims

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)

The Madras High Court has cancelled the government appointment orders issued to the families of the 41 people who died in a stampede during a TVK in Tamil Nadu last year.

The appointments, made on compassionate grounds by the CM Vijay-led government, were set aside after the court heard a petition challenging the decision.

Further details are awaited.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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