Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsMP: Parts Of 300-Year-Old Gaurihar Temple Demolished In Chitrakoot, HC Order Halts Action

MP: Parts Of 300-Year-Old Gaurihar Temple Demolished In Chitrakoot, HC Order Halts Action

As demolition was underway, news of a High Court stay reached administrative officials. Acting swiftly, authorities ordered an immediate halt to all activity at the Gaurihar Temple.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A road-widening drive in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot sparked controversy on Tuesday after authorities began demolishing parts of the ancient Gaurihar Temple, only to halt operations following a last-minute stay order from the High Court. The action, carried out amid heavy police deployment, drew widespread attention from locals and devotees. While sections of the temple’s baradari were damaged before the order arrived, officials immediately stopped further demolition once informed of the court directive, shifting their focus to nearby structures instead.

Heavy Police Deployment

Tension gripped Chitrakoot from early morning as the administration moved to clear structures obstructing the proposed road expansion. The baradari of the historic Gaurihar Temple was identified for removal, prompting large-scale preparations. SDMs from five tehsils of Satna district, the Additional SP of Satna, and personnel from multiple police stations were deployed at the site.

Before initiating demolition, officials conducted drone videography of the entire temple complex. Items stored inside the baradari rooms were carefully removed and secured. Once preparations were complete, one Pokland machine and four JCBs were brought in, and demolition work began. The operation continued for nearly an hour as parts of the temple structure were brought down.

High Court Stay Stops Work Midway

As demolition was underway, news of a High Court stay reached administrative officials. Acting swiftly, authorities ordered an immediate halt to all activity at the Gaurihar Temple. Following the stoppage, the administrative convoy redirected to the Gayatri Temple, where removal of a boundary wall was initiated as part of the same road-widening project.

The partial demolition triggered concern among devotees and local residents, many of whom gathered near the site. With the High Court’s intervention, the remaining portions of the Gaurihar Temple have been secured for now, offering temporary relief to worshippers.

However, officials confirmed that the road expansion project will continue in other areas. The incident has reignited debate over balancing infrastructure development with preservation of heritage and religious sites, as communities await further legal clarity on the temple’s fate.

Related Video

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chitrakoot Madhya Pradesh Gaurihar Temple
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Mother Of All Deals: Big Takeaways From India-EU’s Historic Free Trade Agreement
Mother Of All Deals: Big Takeaways From India-EU’s Historic Free Trade Agreement
Cities
'Acting Within Law': BJP Supports UGC Rules Amid Escalating Protests Across UP
'Acting Within Law': BJP Supports UGC Rules Amid Escalating Protests Across UP
News
EU Wants India To ‘Put Pressure’ On Russia To End Ukraine War, Says Kallas
EU Wants India To ‘Put Pressure’ On Russia To End Ukraine War, Says Kallas
News
IndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details
IndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget