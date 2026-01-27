MP: Parts Of 300-Year-Old Gaurihar Temple Demolished In Chitrakoot, HC Order Halts Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A road-widening drive in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot sparked controversy on Tuesday after authorities began demolishing parts of the ancient Gaurihar Temple, only to halt operations following a last-minute stay order from the High Court. The action, carried out amid heavy police deployment, drew widespread attention from locals and devotees. While sections of the temple’s baradari were damaged before the order arrived, officials immediately stopped further demolition once informed of the court directive, shifting their focus to nearby structures instead.

Heavy Police Deployment

Tension gripped Chitrakoot from early morning as the administration moved to clear structures obstructing the proposed road expansion. The baradari of the historic Gaurihar Temple was identified for removal, prompting large-scale preparations. SDMs from five tehsils of Satna district, the Additional SP of Satna, and personnel from multiple police stations were deployed at the site.

Before initiating demolition, officials conducted drone videography of the entire temple complex. Items stored inside the baradari rooms were carefully removed and secured. Once preparations were complete, one Pokland machine and four JCBs were brought in, and demolition work began. The operation continued for nearly an hour as parts of the temple structure were brought down.

High Court Stay Stops Work Midway

As demolition was underway, news of a High Court stay reached administrative officials. Acting swiftly, authorities ordered an immediate halt to all activity at the Gaurihar Temple. Following the stoppage, the administrative convoy redirected to the Gayatri Temple, where removal of a boundary wall was initiated as part of the same road-widening project.

The partial demolition triggered concern among devotees and local residents, many of whom gathered near the site. With the High Court’s intervention, the remaining portions of the Gaurihar Temple have been secured for now, offering temporary relief to worshippers.

However, officials confirmed that the road expansion project will continue in other areas. The incident has reignited debate over balancing infrastructure development with preservation of heritage and religious sites, as communities await further legal clarity on the temple’s fate.